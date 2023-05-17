“Truth Is Vanishing” In The Latest Trailer For Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’

“Truth Is Vanishing” In The Latest Trailer For Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’

Paramount Pictures released their first official trailer for their upcoming Mission: Impossible film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The trailer is chock full of high-flying action sequences with Cruise’s Ethan Hunt riding a motorcycle off a giant cliff into a base jump, fights atop fast-moving trains, sword-play, hand-to-hand combat, a cavalry charge, and more.

On top of these heart-pounding action sequences, the trailer hits at an emotional core that Hunt and his team are in dire danger and despite surviving multiple missions together this one might be the last. In fact, Hunt even notes at one point the lives of his team might be more important than their mission.

RELATED: WATCH: Tom Cruise Performs Wild Motorcycle Jump Off A Norwegian Cliff In ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One’

The official description for the film states, “In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.”

“With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most,” it concludes.

The film stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, and Vanessa Kirby as The White Widow.

It also features Esai Morales, Pom Klementief, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney.

RELATED: Tom Cruise’s 10 Coolest Movie Roles, Ranked

The film was written by Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendersen. McQuarrie also directs the film and is a producer alongside Cruise. The Executive Producers include avid Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tommy Gormley, Chris Brock, and Susan E. Novick.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One arrives in theaters on July 12, 2023.

What do you make of this first official trailer? Do you plan on checking this film out when it arrives in theaters?

NEXT: Steven Spielberg Accidently Admits Just How Terrible A State Hollywood Is In, Praises Tom Cruise And ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ For Saving “Hollywood’s Ass”