Private Division And ‘Pokémon’ Developer Game Freak Team Up For New Action-Adventure Game “Project Bloom”

Publisher Private Division has announced they are working with Pokémon developer Game Freak on a new game, “Project Bloom.”

The press release provides few details, aside from Project Bloom being the code-name for this action-adventure IP. Referring to Project Bloom as an intellectual property instead of a game suggests that not only does Private Division have high hopes for this new endeavor but also that the upcoming title may be the first in a series. The first piece of concept art was also shared, as shown below.

We see what appears to be a samurai standing in a river among large trees in a forest. Green spores mostly float a few feet off the ground, others going up or coming down from trees, and may have given the whole environment its yellowy-green haze.

Game Freak Director Kota Furushima stated, “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work. From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game.”

“Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future,” he added.

Michael Worosz — Take-Two Interactive Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Private Division — also offered high praise. “Over the past three decades, you’d be hard pressed to find a studio which has released more iconic hits than Game Freak.”

“We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential and we’re honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market,” Worosz boasted.

Private Division states Project Bloom is in early development and, while it has no release date, is expected to launch in Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2026.

Private Division — the publishing arm of Take-Two Interactive Software — has previously published Kerbal Space Program 2 and the original games, After Us, Rollerdrome, OlliOlli World, Disintegration, The Outer Worlds, and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey.

While known as the developer behind the Pokémon franchise, Game Freak has worked on other titles, even after the series took off. Pocket Card Jockey, Little Town Hero, Giga Wrecker, and Tembo the Badass Elephant were all released over the last 10 years.

Looking at Metacritic, it seems all but Pocket Card Jokey and Giga Wrecker have been met with middling responses from critics. Both titles along with Tembo also received favorable user reviews.

Recent Pokémon titles however have been met with favorable user reviews, but slammed by players, typically over poor performance or missing features from prior titles. Pokémon Legends: Arceus was a notable outlier, getting rave reviews from users and critics, along with a fairly positive review from us.

Project Bloom is another opportunity for Game Freak to show what they can do when not working under The Pokémon Company.

