It’s time to put down those Dominators and take a trip to the movies, as Crunchyroll has joined forces with Sony Pictures Entertainment to bring the latest cinematic entry in the sci-fi cyberpunk franchise PSYCHO-PASS to audiences worldwide.

In the futuristic world of PSYCHO-PASS, the citizens of Japan find themselves under the control of the authoritarian Sibyl System, a computer network which can quantify a human’s personality and analyze it to determine such information as an individual’s potential for committing crime.

Giving them a peaceful life in exchange for allowing this system to infiltrate every aspect of their lives, the Sibyl System uses its abilities to dictate every aspect of the citizens’ future.

Enter Shinya Kogami (CV: Tomokazu Seki, Kamen Rider Amazon in Toei’s eponymous franchise) and his new partner Akane Tsunemori (CV: Kana Hanazawa, Rika Orimoto in Jujutsu Kaisen 0), a pair of inspectors under the employ of the nation’s Criminal Investigation Department.

When the pair are handed a case involving a criminal mastermind who is able to naturally evade the Sibyl System, the two will find their own principles and convictions challenged after realizing that the very powers they fight for could be the most criminal of all.

Produced as part of the PSYCHO-PASS franchise’s 10-year anniversary celebration and bridging the gap between the Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System film trilogy and the Psycho-Pass 3 anime series, PSYCHO PASS: Providence sees Akane and Shinya reunite to take on the Peace Breakers, a new foreign paramilitary organization who has begun operating on Japanese soil.

However, their investigation eventually finds them on the trail of the mysterious ‘Stronskaya Documents’, a collection of information which has the potential to upend the entire Sibyl System.

Recently released in Japan on May 12th, PSYCHO-PASS: Providence will hit North American theaters in both sub and dub form on July 14th, with some special advanced screenings planned for July 11th and 13th, courtesy of Crunchyroll.

And though they have yet to announce and concrete dates, Crunchyroll is planning to bring the film to theaters in Australia, the United Kingdom/Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Peru, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

