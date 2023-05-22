Latest ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Rumor Claims Galadriel Will Be Captured By Orcs, Another Deviation From Tolkien’s Writings

A new The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power rumor claims that Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel will be captured by Orc leader Adar in the second season of the Prime Video series.

This new rumor comes from Fellowship of Fans, who report on Twitter, “Galadriel will get captured by Adar and the Orcs for a period of time in The Rings of Power Season 2.”

It’s unclear when this will happen or how it will happen. In Tolkien’s Appendix B that documents significant events in The Second Age as well as the Third Age, it is not mentioned that Galadriel is captured.

What it does detail is that 10 years take place between the forging of the Three Rings in Eregion and the construction of the One Ring by Sauron in Orodruin. After completing the construction of the One Ring, Celebrimbor and the other Elves immediately perceive the designs of Sauron and remove their rings to avoid Sauron’s dominance. Three years later Sauron wages war on the Elves while the Elves hide the Three Rings.

Seven years after the forging of the One Ring, Sauron destroys Eregion, Celebrimbor is killed, the gates of Moria are shut, and Elrond retreats to Imaldris. Two years after this, Sauron and his forces overrun the entirety of Eriador.

In Unfinished Tales: The Lost Lore of Middle-earth edited by Christopher Tolkien, “The History of Galadriel and Celeborn” recognizes the absence of Galadriel and Celeborn from Appendix B as well as The Silmarillion story “Of The Rings of Power.”

Nevertheless, it also notes that J.R.R. Tolkien detailed that it was Celeborn and Galadriel who established the realm of Eregion with the reasoning being, “it may be that Galadriel chose it because she knew of the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm (Moria). … She perceived from the beginning that Middle-earth could not be saved from the ‘residue of evil’ that Morgoth had left behind him save by a union of all the peoples who were in their way and in their measure opposed to him. She looked upon the Dwarves also with the eye of a commander, seeing in them the finest warriors to pit against the Orcs.”

It adds, “Moreover Galadriel was a Noldo, and she had a natural sympathy with their minds and their passionate love of crafts of hand, a sympathy much greater than that found among many of the Eldar: the Dwarves were ‘the Children of Aulë,’ and Galadriel, like others of the Noldor, had been a pupil of Aulë and Yavanna in Valinor.”

Not only does Unfinished Tales detail that Galadriel and Celeborn founded Eregion, but it goes on to detail how Sauron posed as an emissary to the Valar and gave himself the name Annatar, Lord of Gifts. It also notes that Sauron “perceived at once that Galadriel would be his chief adversary and obstacle, and he endeavoured therefore to placate her, bearing her scorn with outward patience and courtesy.”

He set about manipulating a group of Elven Smiths known as the Gwaith-i-Mírdain and eventually convinced them to “revolt against Galadriel and Celeborn and to seize power in Eregion; and that was at some time between 1350 and 1400 of the Second Age.”

After being run out of Eregion, Tolkien explains that “Galadriel thereupon left Eregion and passed through Khazad-dûm to Lórinand, taking with her Amroth and Celebrían; but Celeborn would not enter the mansions of the Dwarves, and he remained behind in Eregion, disregarded by Celebrimbor.”

“In Lórinand Galadriel took up rule, and defence against Sauron,” Tolkien adds.

Interestingly, it notes that Celebrimbor eventually discovers the existence of the One Ring and revolts against Sauron. He then seeks out Galadriel in Lórinand. However, Tolkien notes, “They should have destroyed all the Rings of Power at this time, ‘but they failed to find the strength.'”

Nevertheless, “Galadriel counselled him that the Three Rings of the Elves should be hidden, never used, and dispersed, far from Eregion where Sauron believed them to be. It was at that time she received Nenya, the White Ring, from Celebrimbor, and by its power the realm of Lórinand was strengthened and made beautiful, but its power upon her was great also and unforseen, for it increased her latent desire for the Sea and for return into the West, so that her joy in Middle-earth was diminished.”

Due to Nenya’s influence and the desire for the Sea, Galadriel would leave Lórinand. Tolkien wrote, “In its concluding passage the narrative returns to Galadriel, telling that the sea-longing grew so strong in her that (though she deemed it her duty to remain in Middle-earth while Sauron was still unconquered) she determined to leave Lórinand and to dwell near the sea. She committed Lórinand to Amroth, and passing again through Moria with Celebrían she came to Imladris, seeking Celeborn. There (it seems) she found him, and there they dwelt together for a long time; and it was then that Elrond first saw Celebrían, and loved her, though he said nothing of it.”

Tolkien then adds, “But at some later time [there is no indication of the date] Galadriel and Celeborn together with Celebrían departed from Imladris and went to the little-inhabited lands between the mouth of the Gwathló and Ethir Anduin. There they dwelt in Belfalas, at the place that was afterwards called Dol Amroth; there Amroth their son at times visited them, and their company was swelled by Nandorin Elves from Lórinand. It was not until far on in the Third Age, when Amroth was lost and Lórinand was in peril, that Galadriel returned there, in the year 1981.”

Again there is no mention of being captured by the Orcs. Rather, she spends much of the Second Age in Lórinand and Belfalas.

If this rumor turns out to be true, Galadriel’s story as depicted in The Rings of Power will continue to directly contrast with how she was written by J.R.R. Tolkien.

What do you make of this new rumor?

