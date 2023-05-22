New Rumor Claims Marvel Studios’ Upcoming Disney+ Series ‘Echo’ Was So Bad They “Had To Reshoot The Entire Thing”

A new rumor about Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series, Echo, claims the series was originally so bad that the company “had to reshoot the entire thing.”

This new rumor comes after Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced at the Disney Upfront presentation that all episodes of the upcoming Echo series would air all at once on November 29th.

This release format is a drastic change from previous Marvel Studios series that usually release either one or two episodes on a premiere date and then subsequently release new episodes weekly.

It was also a significant change from the show’s initial release window. At San Diego Comic-Con last year, Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige indicated that Echo would arrive sometime in Summer 2023.

This rumor comes from scooper Jeff Sneider during an appearance on The Hot Mic show, where he was asked by host John Rocha what he heard about the show.

Sneider told him. “I’d heard the show was kind of plagued by issues throughout production really. I’d heard that it was a mess. That the show came in they basically had to reshoot the entire thing.”

“I’m told that they originally shot eight episodes and Kevin [Feige] thought it was unreleasable,” he continued. “So they talked about cutting it down to four episodes or six in post. Then they ended up reshooting it.”

Sneider then asserted, “My source did not actually know how many episodes they wound up with, but apparently it needed like a top-down rejiggering and Kevin was not happy with it.”

“So when they announced that all the episodes would be going out day and date, it was like huh? Like you said I think you need to read between the lines on that one, and it sounds like something of a lost cause,” he concluded.

The series is expected to detail the origin story of Echo. The official synopsis states, “the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

The series stars Alacqua Cox as Maya Lopez aka Echo. It also features Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zach McClarnon. At D23 it was also revealed Vincent D’Onofrio will also reprise his role as Kingpin.

The series’ lead actress Alaqua Cox also noted at D23 that the series indigenous and deaf representation is “very important.” She added, “Because I remember growing up and watching things on the screen it was always a white guy who played this superhero. So we need more people of color to be in the MCU and it’s just amazing that it’s changing. And I can’t wait for the future to be more inclusive because I believe the kids deserve to see that inclusivity.”

What do you make of this latest rumor about the upcoming Echo series?

