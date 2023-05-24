Harrison Ford Admits Indiana Jones Is “Not So Strong, Not So Brave, Not So Attentive” In ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’

Harrison Ford Admits Indiana Jones Is “Not So Strong, Not So Brave, Not So Attentive” In ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’

Actor Harrison Ford, who plays Indiana Jones in the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny film, recently described the character is portrayed as “not so strong, not so brave, not so attentive” in the film.

RELATED: New Rumor Claims To Reveal Why Indiana Jones Will Be Depressed In ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’

As reported by YouTuber Price of Reason, Ford alongside his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge spoke with Fandango where they provided a ton of information about their characters and the film.

At one point in the interview, Ford is asked what Indiana Jones has been up with the interviewer positing he’s been spending most of his days in the classroom rather than out in the world adventuring.

Ford responds, “I think he has been teaching for however many years. He’s a bit dispirited with teaching. His students are not keen with archaeology necessary. And they’re kind of loafing through his classes and I suppose he is as well. And he’s now forced to retire by I suppose the rules at Hunter College and they are bringing somebody else in to be the head of the Archaeology Department, and he has no real future in mind for himself.”

RELATED: James Mangold Admits He’s Maligning Indiana Jones’ Character, Says Audiences Will “Have To Readjust And Retool Their Brains For This Guy”

Later in the interview, Ford is asked, “Can you talk about revisiting [Indiana Jones] and any joy that you found in that?”

He answered, “There’s great joy in playing the character. I’m familiar with the character. I’ve enjoyed playing the character. I’ve had great writing to support the character’s behavior and the sense of who he is.”

“But now we are taking him into the twilight of his life and his career,” Ford continued. “We’re seeing him not so strong, not so brave, not so attentive, but about to go on a grand adventure with a very fascinating set of compatriots and adversaries.”

Reacting to these comments from Ford, Price of Reason said, “Now, is it just me or does this not sound very promising. I mean how can Indiana Jones suddenly be some miserable, old, washed up man that’s not brave anymore?”

“Being brave is kind of Indiana Jones’ thing,” he asserts. “And him being old doesn’t automatically mean he has to be a bum.”

RELATED: Harrison Ford Explains Why He Returned For ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’: “I Wanted To Do The Rest Of The Story To See The End Of His Career”

The YouTuber adds, “If this is what they were going to do with his character why even bother making this film at all? And to state the obvious here, why do all these movies especially the ones under Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy all have to tear down a male hero who used to be good, or brave, or heroic? But now he’s just a bum. Now he’s just a big loser.”

“And of course there’s always some woman showing up to outshine him and put him in his place. It’s just so repetitive and stupid at this point,” he continues. “We’ve already seen this with Star Wars. We’ve already seen it with Willow. And now I guess it’s Indiana Jones’ turn.”

The official synopsis for the film reads, “Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise– a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark),

Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Olivier Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel), and Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round).”

“Directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by

George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score,” the synopsis concludes.

The film arrives in theaters on June 30, 2023.

What do you make of Ford’s comments about how Indiana Jones is depicted in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

NEXT: Critics Torch James Mangold’s ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’