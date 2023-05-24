‘The Little Mermaid’ Expected To Perform Worse Than ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ In Its Global Opening Weekend

A new report claims that The Walt Disney Company’s upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid is expected to perform worse in its opening weekend compared to the recent box office bomb of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Variety reports The Little Mermaid is only expected to bring in $100 million in its opening weekend in domestic theaters and another $80 million in international markets for a global gross of only $180 million.

The outlet does note that the film could bring in another $20 million to $25 million at the domestic box office on Monday, which happens to be Memorial Day.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which lost money for The Walt Disney Company, brought in $104 million domestically in its opening weekend and another $121 million from international markets for a global total of $225 million.

The latest animation to live-action film for The Walt Disney Company that released to domestic theaters, The Lion King, had a domestic opening of $191.7 million. Variety reported the film had an international opening of $269 million. The film had a global opening of $460.7 million.

While Variety reports the film is only expected to bring in $120 to $125 million domestically in its four-day holiday release, box office tracking website, Box Office Pro, reports “independent models now point to a potential four-day bow north of $135 million.”

The outlet goes on to predict that The Little Mermaid will gross between $130 million and $155 million in its 4-day opening. Specifically, they predict the film will earn $149 million through 4-days. However, when looking at the traditional 3-day weekend, they predict the film will only gross $117.8 million.

Not only is the film tracking well below box office failure Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania through its 3-day weekend globally, but it’s well behind last year’s big Memorial Day weekend release, Top Gun: Maverick.

Top Gun: Maverick had a traditional 3-day opening weekend domestic gross of $126.7 million. In it’s 4-day weekend the film surged to $160.5 million domestically. The film would bring in another $124 million in its international 3-day gross for a global 3-day gross of $250.7 million.

In fact, based on the predictions from Variety The Little Mermaid would also be beat by other previous Memorial Day releases such as Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, which grossed $114.7 million back in 2007, X-Men: The Last Stand grossed $102.7 million back in 2006, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull grossed $100.1 million back in 2008.

If you adjust for inflation, these predictions would see the film not even make it into the top 20 highest grossing films for the 3-day Memorial Day weekend.

Looking at the 4-Day Memorial Day weekend the film still falls behind Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. If it hits the $125 million number it does edge out X-Men: The Last Stand, but if it only hits the $120 million mark it falls behind X-Men: The Last Stand.

However, adjusting for inflation the film would be in close competition with Solo: A Star Wars Story for the 16th highest grossing film for the 4-day Memorial Day weekend. Solo: A Star Wars Story was another film where The Walt Disney Company lost money.

Variety also reports the film had a production budget of $250 million, which means the movie needs to make at least $625 million to break even.

