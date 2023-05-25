Johnny Depp Reveals He Pays No Mind To Continued Outrage From Amber Heard Stans: “Who Are They? Why Do They Care?”

While Amber Heard’s most diehard supporters continue to plug their ears, cover their eyes, and deny the events of the same highly publicized trial the rest of the world watched, Johnny Depp revealed that he no longer pays their outrage any mind.

Taking the stage during the recent Cannes Film Festival to speak about his comeback role as Louis XV in director Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry, Depp opened the film’s presser the large, blonde-haired elephant in the room.

“Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood?” began the legally vindicated actor. “Well, I mean that you’d have to not have a pulse to feel at that point. To feel like no, none of this is happening, this is actually just a kind of a weird joke, you’ve been asleep for 35 years, so just let the weirdness commence. Of course, you know, I mean, when you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a bunch of kind of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yeah, you feel a bit boycotted.

“Do I feel boycotted now?” he continued. “No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about it. I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t, I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself, I don’t know how you guys feel, but yeah, I think it’s a very strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can’t because they must fall in line with the person in front of them.”

“You want to live that kind of life, I wish you the best,” declared Depp. “I’ll be on the other side somewhere, you know.”

A short time later, a reporter in the crowd pressed the actor, “What would you say to those who think you should not have been here at the festival?” [Time Stamp: 6:11], to which he responded with a humorous comparison.

“What if one day, they did not allow me, under no circumstances, no matter what, I cannot go to McDonald’s, for life,” said Depp. “Because somewhere if you got them all in one room there’ll be 39 angry people watching me eat a Big Mac on a loop. Just for fun.”

“Who are they?” rhetorically asked the former Pirates of the Caribbean star. “Why do they care?”

“Some kind of, some species,” he then answered his own question. “Some tower of mashed potatoes. Covering the light of a computer screen. Anonymous, with apparently a lot of spare time. I don’t think I’m the one who should be worried. I think people should think about what it’s all about really.”

Meanwhile, while Depp’s career rebuild continues to gain momentum, his ex-wife has reportedly quit Hollywood all together.

According to The Daily Mail reporter Alison Boshoff, the reason for the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star’s recent spotlight absence is that the actress has apparently made the decision to quit acting and raise her two-year-old surrogate daughter Oonagh away from the public eye.

In support of this goal, Heard is said to have relcoated to a secluded home just outside of Madrid, Spain.

Heard’s career came crashing down on June 1st, 2022 when a Fairfax County, Virginia jury found that the now-former actress had both defamed Depp and “acted with malice” by publishing her now infamous Washington Post op-ed.

Specifically, the jury was tasked with determining whether or not specific statements found within the op-ed, despite not naming Depp directly, were intended to defame her ex-husband and if Heard was responsible for their publication.

Conversely, in the case of Heard’s $100 Million counter defamation claim, the same jury found in favor of the actress regarding her accusation that Depp’s former Attorney, Adam Waldman, made certain false statements about her to the press while acting as the actor’s representative.

However, in her claim that Waldman’s statements were made “with actual malice,” the jury ruled against her, ultimately awarding the actress only $2 Million in damages.

Jeanne du Barry is currently screening in French theaters. An international release date has yet to be announced.

