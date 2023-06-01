‘Wonder Woman’ Senior Writer Tanya DePass Participated In ‘Hogwart’s Legacy’ Boycott And Attempted To Get GOG Employee Fired Amid Numerous Other Red Flags

Wonder Woman Senior Writer Tanya DePass has all kinds of baggage including participating in the failed Hogwart’s Legacy and attempting to get a GOG employee fired.

DePass announced in April she took a position at Monolith Productions as a Senior Writer on the upcoming Wonder Woman video game.

She tweeted, “Ok, enough vague-booking. I’ve accepted a position at Monolith Productions as a Senior Writer on Wonder Woman game starting next month!”

The Wonder Woman game was officially teased by Warner Bros. Games back in December 2021 with a brief description detailing, “The single player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world.”

They added, “Powered by the Nemesis System, gamers will forge deep connections with both enemies and allies as they progress from a heroic fighter into a proven leader.”

A month before announcing she joined Monolith Productions, DePass made it clear she was participating in the now-failed Hogwart’s Legacy boycott and accused the game and its developers of “trying to wipe out trans folks.”

She tweeted, “Nah, I’m not giving that game any of my time and it’s not merely a ‘controversy’. It’s supporting someone trying to wipe out trans folks & abusing their platform to do so.”

Not only did DePass participate in the Hogwart’s Legacy boycott, but in 2018, she attempted to get a GOG employee fired for what she claimed was “transphobic” behavior.

DePass tweeted, “Whoever has the keys to GOG’s social media channels needs to get bounced. That’s twice they’ve been transphobic. Once with a shitty meme and now co-opting a hashtag for trans rights to sell games. FFS”

If it wasn’t clear already DePass supports bodily mutilation. In December 2022, she attempted to raise money for the Trans Empowerment Project. DePass tweeted, “Hey y’all, Kaemsi is on and raising money for Trans Empowerment Project. Hop in, help out and enjoy some Dragon Age: Origins this morning.”

The Trans Empowerment Project claims they are “moving the Trans* community out of crisis and into empowerment by focusing on the abolition of white supremacy to ensure that our most marginalized community members, Disabled Queer and Trans* People of Color, can thrive and live their best lives.”

The organization also notes, “From medical providers to educators, potential employers, partners and more we are now offering diversity and equity training to help improve understanding and relationships with the Trans* community and teach about how to be a better ally.”

DePass also has radical thoughts about Republicans claiming they are racists and want to enslave people.

She tweeted in August 2022, “They being the GOP, the far right, and racists who want the ‘good old days’ back of only rich white men being in power, owning land (and likely slaves) and controlling everything. The rest of us can just wither and die long as they stay rich and powerful.”

Back in 2016, she tweeted, “I’m sitting here wondering how we got here with people FINALLY disavowing Tr**p. That’s rhetorical by the way.”

She continued, “The GOP enabled his brand of racism, xenophobia and classism for years and now, now he’s too much & they want to disavow?”

Next, she added, “It’s way too little and way f***ing too late to go shit, we gotta put miles between us and this dude. Y’all too late!”

DePass also raised $142,781 for The Bail Project, an organization that pays bail for individuals accused of crimes, in the wake of George Floyd being arrested and dying in police custody.

She tweeted, “Y’all. I am FLUMMOXED. ABSOLUTELY FLUMMOXED. I had a goal of $500 this morning, thinking folks would be worn out after a hard month of fundraising. Y’all proved me so wrong today and I am humbled, grateful, thankful for everyone. $142,781 raised in 10.5 hours.”

DePass is also the founder of I Need Diverse Games, where according to the Chicago Tribune one of her goals is “to get free passes for minority and female attendees.”

She also pushes the fake representation narrative and appears to take issue with white protagonists, telling the Tribune, “I’ve been gaming for a long time. … I am tired of not seeing myself in this media. Games are old enough to where we should be beyond the same scruffy white dude as the protagonist or tired racial stereotypes or tropes.”

Despite trying to position the website and herself as bringing more people to the table rather than removing and replacing people, she said, “If I walk into a room and I see the same … people on the same panel, it tells me you’re not trying. There are plenty of non-white, non-dudes, queer people, non-binary, et cetera, that can talk about the same issues.”

It’s hard to imagine that DePass won’t be injecting her vile beliefs into the game.

