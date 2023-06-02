Report: Tom Cruise Is “Pretty Pissed” That Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Will Bump ‘Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One’ From IMAX Screens

Report: Tom Cruise Is “Pretty Pissed” That Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Will Bump ‘Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One’ From IMAX Screens

A new report claims that Tom Cruise is not happy that his upcoming Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One film is getting bumped from IMAX theaters when Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer releases.

This report comes from Matthew Belloni at Puck who claims Cruise “has been complaining loudly to Paramount executives and others about the IMAX situation, per multiple sources familiar to the dialogue.”

Specifically, Belloni claims Cruise is not happy that Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One will not be shown on any IMAX screens in North America for three weeks once Oppenheimer arrives in theaters.

RELATED: “Truth Is Vanishing” In The Latest Trailer For Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One arrives in theaters on July 12th and is expected to gobble up most of the IMAX screens when it does.

However, once Oppenheimer arrives on the scene just two weeks later on July 21st the film won’t have any IMAX screens for three weeks according to Belloni.

Revenue from IMAX theaters is nothing to sneer at. IMAX announced last Memorial Day weekend that Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick film brought in $32.5 million globally from their screens. The film had a total global opening of $248 million. That means IMAX screens made up 13% of the total grosses for the film’s global opening weekend.

In fact, IMAX revealed that the film grossed $21 million of its $32.5 million in domestic theaters. The film had a domestic opening weekend of $126.7 million. That means 16% of the film’s opening weekend was grossed in IMAX theaters.

According to Collider, the film would gross a total of $110.3 million of its $1.4 billion worldwide gross on IMAX screens. That’s nearly 7.5% of the entire worldwide gross.

RELATED: WATCH: Tom Cruise Performs Wild Motorcycle Jump Off A Norwegian Cliff In ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One’

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond even touted the film, “If you thought movies were dead, go see ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and then let me know what you think. This film heralds the return of the summer blockbuster and is a catalyst that will accelerate demand for moviegoing like an F-18 breaking the sound barrier.”

He added, “There’s no way you sit in a theatre, with a huge screen and chest-pounding speakers, and come away thinking there’s any other way you want to experience ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, and our hats are off to Tom Cruise, Joe Kosinski and their fearless creative team for what they’ve accomplished.”

Not only is Cruise making his complaints to Paramount executives, but according to Belloni, he’s actively lobbying exhibitors to secure non-IMAX premium large format screens (P.L.F.) for Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One over Oppenheimer and the upcoming Barbie film.

Belloni claims, “Cruise is even personally calling around to exhibition and studios executives per multiple sources.” In fact, Belloni reports that “according to one top exec, Cruise has asked rivals to relinquish P.L.F.s or even move their release dates for the good of the entire theatrical business.”

What do you make of this report?

NEXT: ‘Oppenheimer’ Special Effects Supervisor Reveals How The Film Recreates The Trinity Nuclear Explosion