James Woods Declares Hollywood Is 100 Times More Evil Than Your Worst Fears

Actor James Woods recently claimed that Hollywood is 100 times more evil than your worst fears.

Woods shared his thoughts when a Twitter user asked, “James, serious question. As someone who has enormous respect for your talent as an actor, I’m curios – how evil is Hollywood?”

Woods responded, “Multiple your worst fears by 100.”

Woods comments are not out of the ordinary. The Chosen actor Jonathan Roumie spoke in Washington D.C. during the annual March for Life in January declared, “For some time now, we have been witnesses to a mounting polarity between light and dark. We’ve seen it manifest itself in many facets of culture.”

He continued, “But I would like to address as I see it as an artist in the entertainment industry. In the last several years there’s been a sharp and disturbing increase in the darkness of the imagery being used in film, television, and music. The landscape has become increasingly sinister.”

“And in some cases, even demonic in tone,” he added. “More so than in previous years. Sometimes subliminal. Oftentimes overt. Storylines involving the occult, witchcraft, demons, and even Satanic elements are commonplace in mainstream programming. Many feature spiritually and psychologically disturbing content.”

He made it clear he wasn’t referencing Harry Potter, “And before you jump on me, no, I’m not referencing a specifically bespectacled wizard. Though a few folks might disagree.”

Roumie then clarified, “I’m referring to the media which is more ominous. And I don’t need to name names. You know it when you see it.”

The actor then stated, “The youngest of us and the most vulnerable as well as those who are not grounded in a solid faith in God are susceptible to the influences of these images. Media has become a portal to behavior and attitudes kids want to emulate that reject God, reject the light, and reject, ultimately, all those aspects of community which give life.”

“I have observed God subtly, but radically being removed from public popular culture over the last couple of decades. Replaced with some of the most corruptive images and ideologies for young hearts and minds,” he said.

“And any of us who profess any kind of faith are branded as fundamental or condemned for their beliefs with the assertions of the religiosity of a Pharisee,” he declared. “This is completely contrary to what it means to have a relationship with Jesus Christ and follow his teachings.”

“If only the rest of the world actually took the time to explore what it means to follow Jesus’ heart,” Roumie said. “Yes, there are always individual exceptions, unfortunately. But for the majority of believers God is love and true love gives way to life not death.”

Actress Ruth Wilson told The Guardian back in May that the industry has “no moral backbone.”

Discussing the industry’s embrace of the #MeToo movement, she said, “I don’t think there should be any NDAs. If there’s a problem, there’s a problem. It needs to be dealt with, not put under NDA so you can’t speak about it. It was a given that you had to sign those things … Even if you were like, ‘What? Really?’ They were like, ‘That’s the way it works.’”

She notes Hollywood “was complicit – agents, producers, PR people – in protecting the powerful. #MeToo was significant because it was unravelling that.” Wilson added it was “extraordinary. To actually witness Hollywood shift like that.”

Wilson then asserted that the initial embrace of the #MeToo movement was a façade, “To see the survival instinct. You realise how fickle that industry is. There’s no moral backbone. People were like, ‘We’re going to have a meeting about how badly we’ve behaved and then we’ll all be fine.’ It blew my mind.”

“It made me understand a whole swathe of human behaviour. So many people don’t really believe anything – only what makes them money,” she continued. “They’re opportunists. You see that. But it makes you sage about what you want, what’s important. Do you want to live in that world? Or would you prefer to be doing something else, like this weird 24-hour play, where you can explore things in a safe environment?”

