Dr Disrespect Demands ‘Call Of Duty’ Apologize To NICKMERCS, Encourages Gamers To Uninstall The Game

Dr Disrespect Demands ‘Call Of Duty’ Apologize To NICKMERCS, Encourages Gamers To Uninstall The Game

Popular streamer Dr Disrespect called on gamers to uninstall Call of Duty and demanded Activision Blizzard issue an apology to NICKMERCS after the company removed his operator bundle from the game for telling LGBTQ+ activists to “leave the kids alone.”

Activision Blizzard and Call of Duty removed the NICKMERCS operator bundle from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone after the popular streamer and the co-owner of FaZe Clan reacted to protests taking place over a California school board voting to recognize June as Pride month.

NICKMERCS reacted to a video originally shared by Brennan Murphy showing demonstrators violently clashing with each other. Chris Puckett commented on the video writing, “This happened 4 blocks from my Overwatch League apartment. Americans are in a sad place right now. Let people love who they love and live your own life.”

This happened 4 blocks from my Overwatch League apartment. Americans are in a sad place right now.

Let people love who they love and live your own life. https://t.co/iflQJ1xmgC — Puckett ✈️ #CDL2023 (@MLGPuckett) June 7, 2023

RELATED: Activision Blizzard Pulls Nickmercs Skin From ‘Call Of Duty’ After FaZe Clan Co-Owner Calls For LGBTQ Activists To “Leave The Kids Alone”

NICKMERCS responded to Puckett’s tweet writing, “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue.”

Call of Duty would confirm on June 8th that they removed the NICKMERCS Operator bundle “due to recent events.”

The company tweeted, “Due to recent events, we have removed the “NICKMERCS Operator” bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community.”

Fellow streamer TimTheTatman would request that Call of Duty remove his bundle as well if they were going to remove NICKMERCS.

He tweeted, “NICKMERCS has been my friend for years- we went in getting our CoD operators together. It feels wrong for me to have mine and him no longer have his. In support of my friend, please remove the timthetatman bundle.”

RELATED: Blizzard Entertainment Launches New LGBTQ+ Pride Merch Collection, Players Speculate Announcement Was Made To Deflect From ‘Overwatch 2’ PvE Cancellation News

According to Dexerto, Call of Duty removed the bundle explaining, “At Tim’s request, we have removed the TimTheTatman operator bundle from the Modern Warfare II and the Warzone store.”

TimTheTatman was not the only one to support NICKMERCS. Dr Disrespect called on his followers to uninstall the game.

He said, “What we gotta do is uninstall the game, number one. I mean, don’t get it mistaken, this year’s Call of Duty is the worst in its franchise. But that decision by CoD’s PR marketing team, I’ll tell yo right now, man, that’s a tough one, that’s a tough one to digest for the two-time.”

“I feel like a) they need to apologize publicly to him or reinstate his bundle for me to consider playing Call of Duty again. That’s where I’m at,” he added.

Dr Disrespect uninstalled CoD and said he won’t return until they apologize or add NICKMERCS’ operator bundle back into the game pic.twitter.com/aqyLdvSKOE — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 9, 2023

What do you make of Dr Disrespect calling for players to uninstall the game and demanding Call of Duty apologize to NICKMERCS?

NEXT: Blizzard Entertainment Reveals First Openly Pansexual Character For ‘Overwatch 2’