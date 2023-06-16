In a seeming doubling down on the film’s apparent marketing strategy of hoping fans have the memory of a goldfish, The Flash star Ezra Miller managed to make it out of their first public appearance since spiraling headfirst into controversy without addressing any of the very real criminal charges and abuse accusations that have been leveled against them.

Surfacing on June 12th at The Flash’s world premiere at Los Angeles’ Mann’s Chinese Theater, Miller’s time in the spotlight was kept on a tight leash by Warner Bros. Discovery, who strictly limited the actor’s media red carpet interactions to photographs and a single film-centric interview with TheMovieReport.com in an attempt to avoid courting any further negative attention towards their big box office bet.

Miller would also be allowed a brief moment to address the crowds after being invited by director Andy Muschietti to introduce the film.

However, rather than discuss the numerous controversies surrounding their time in the role of the live-action Scarlet Speedster, Miller instead lavished DC and Warner Bros. Studios personnel with praise.

“I’ll try to make this fast,” joked Miller. “I’ll try to make that the last pun. Maestro [Muschietti] has said it all and said it well and I just want to say, I love you, Maestro. I think you’re amazing, and I think your work is monumental. Nothing short of monumental.”

“Barabara Muschietti, our great champion,” the actor continued. “[Producer Michael] Disco, [Former DC Producer] Walter [Hamada], and [DC Studios Producer] Galen [Vaisman], and [DC Producer] Marianne Jenkins, wherever you are, probably in England!”

In an ostensible attempt to curr some favor with fans, Miller then thanked the creators of ‘The Flash’ identity “Gardener Fox and Harry Lampert” and Barry Allen creators “Bob Kanigher and Carmine Infantino for creating this character, into life.”

“I want to thank Zack and Deborah Snyder,” Miller added. “And I want to thank Grant and Kristin Morrison for initiating me into the life of this character in so many ways. I wanna thank [Warner Bros. Film Group CEO] Pam Abdy, and [WBD Executive] Michael De Luca and [WBD Boss] David Zaslov “and the dynamic duo — Peter Safran and James Gunn — for your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment actually to fruition.”

“And I wanna thank every single member of our unstoppable boost canal of a crew, our irresistible dream cast and just the thousands artists and workers who made this movie, everybody who supported us in our lives and in the world, and everybody who supported me in my life and in the world, along this decade long trying and very beautiful,” the actor concluded. “All the way to here, to finally say, with no further delays, Enjoy The Flash.”

Notably, thanks to Miller’s avoidance of the Haiwaiian-themed, grooming-accused elephant room, the actor’s vague apology given ahead of their supposedly seeking professional help remains the only time they have directly addressed their controversies.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller told Variety in August 2022. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The Flash, in all it’s CGI-abomination glory, is now in theaters.

