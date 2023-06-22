Upcoming Star Wars Film Focused On Rey Will See Her Train A Female Apprentice “Destined To Emerge As The Future Leader”

Upcoming Star Wars Film Focused On Rey Will See Her Train A Female Apprentice “Destined To Emerge As The Future Leader”

A new plot synopsis has reportedly been revealed about the upcoming Star Wars film starring Daisy Ridley that was recently announced at Star Wars Celebration in April.

In a press release during Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm shared that “[Kathleen] Kennedy then revealed that Star Wars will head into the future, with a new feature set 15 years after the last events of the Skywalker Saga.”

The press release added, “Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy will tell the story of rebuilding the New Jedi Order and the powers that rise to tear it down; the director then delighted fans by welcoming Daisy Ridley to stage, confirming she will be reprising her beloved role as Rey in the upcoming movie.”

RELATED: Kathleen Kennedy Spins New Narrative For Star Wars: “Quality Is Always Everything”

Following this announcement at Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy provided some more details about the film to IGN.

She explained, “Well, we’re 15 years out from Rise of Skywalker so we’re kind of post-war, post-First Order, and the Jedi are in disarray. And there’s a lot of discussion around who are the Jedi, what are they doing, what’s the state of the galaxy? And she’s attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order based on the books, based on what she promised Luke. So that’s where we’re going.”

When asked if Luke’s depiction as a cautionary tale in the Disney sequel trilogy will play any part in this upcoming film, Kennedy responded, “I don’t know as we’ll spend a lot of time in flashbacks, or Force ghosts, or things like that, but certainly the spirit of what he represents to her is going to be significant.”

RELATED: Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Says New Films Are Exploring “The Evolution Of The Jedi”

Kennedy would also provide details to Empire about the film as well, “What we’re exploring is the evolution of the Jedi. We’re going very far back, we’re looking at the present, and now we’re moving 15 years after The Rise Of Skywalker.”

Kennedy went on to provide more details about Obaid-Chinoy’s film, “The First Order has fallen, the Jedi are in chaos – there’s even a question of how many exist anymore – and Rey’s building the New Jedi Order, based on the text that she was given and that Luke imparted on her.”

RELATED: Rumor: Foreign Oil Tycoon Interested In Purchasing Lucasfilm And Star Wars From The Walt Disney Company

Towards the end of May, Kennedy appeared on Entertainment Weekly’s Dagobah Dispatch podcast where she shared even more details, “Well, as we move into the future space, which this story is about 15 years outside of Rise of Skywalker, obviously, we realize that post-war, post-First Order, rise of the new Jedi Order, we left Episode IX with Rey making a commitment to Luke Skywalker that she would rebuild the Jedi Order and so here we are. We are ready to do that.

“And it took a lot of discussion because obviously we’ve been developing stories in different spaces, and television has been a big focus of our attention right now. But there’s still so much interest in what happens after Rise of Skywalker. So we are excited to be doing that now,” she concluded.

Later in the interview when asked about James Mangold’s announced Star Wars film, Kennedy pivoted the question to the Rey film. She answered, “We’ve been talking a lot about going well into the past and one of the things that’s really knitting this all together, obviously, are the Jedi. What happened with the Jedi over time, much like history? How did the Jedi evolve? They were wiped out with Order 66 then they gradually have been coming back. The question that we’re going to ask with New Jedi Order and with Rey is: Does the galaxy need them anymore? Do they want them back?”

“So there’s a lot of food for though in what we’re doing whether it’s in the past, present, or future,” Kennedy continued.

RELATED: Latest Star Wars Rumor Claims Damon Lindelof’s Project Featured An Older Rey Training Two Young Jedi “Of Color”

Now, according to Issue 1335 of Production Weekly via ScreenRant, a new synopsis for the film has been released.

It reads, “Set roughly 15 years after Rey’s victory over Palpatine at the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The sequel delves into Rey’s courageous endeavor to restore the Jedi Order, where she assumes the role of a mentor to two promising young students – a girl and a boy. As her training progresses, it becomes evident that the girl possesses extraordinary abilities, destined to emerge as the future leader.”

It should not come as a surprise that this new film would also put the focus on female characters. Kathleen Kennedy announced back in 2015 that reshaping Lucasfilm with feminism ideology was one of her priorities and was being significantly aided with the purchase of the company by The Walt Disney Company.

She said during Fortune Magazine’s Most Powerful Women Summit, “The fact that the company was bought by The Walt Disney Company has been amazing because they very much support the fact that we are trying to grow in the work force a number of women in executive positions and in all positions inside the company.”

“And with the movies that we are making and with the protagonists that we are putting in the stories. So I get a huge amount of support with that,” she continued.

She then touted, “But we have 50% of our executive team are women. And six out of eight of the people in my story group are women. And I’m sure there’s a lot of people that would be surprised that we’re making Star Wars movies and the majority of the people involved in the development of those stories are women. And I think it’s making a huge difference in the stories that we’re trying to tell.”

If it was not already clear that this film would be dead on arrival when it was announced, this new synopsis pretty makes it crystal clear.

What do you make of this new synopsis?

NEXT: Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Says Upcoming Rey Film Will Question: “Does The Galaxy Need [The Jedi] Anymore? Do They Want Them Back?”