‘Samaritan’ Director Julius Avery Provides Update On His Previously Announced Van Helsing Film

‘Samaritan’ Director Julius Avery Provides Update On His Previously Announced Van Helsing Film

Director Julius Avery, who most recently directed Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan and Russell Crowe in The Pope’s Exorcist, shared an update on his previously announced Van Helsing film.

The Van Helsing film was announced back in 2020 by Deadline and noted that it would be “an original horror/thriller inspired by the studio’s classic monster legacy.”

At the time the movie was announced no details about the film’s plot was revealed. However, they noted that not only would Avery be directing the film, but he was also rewriting the script off an original one written by Eric Pearson.

The report also noted the film could be rated R pointing to the success of Invisible Man and Avery’s track record, which includes Overlord, Son of a Gun, and The Pope’s Exorcist.

Avery recently gave an update on the Van Helsing back in April while promoting The Pope’s Exorcist.

He told Fangoria, “I mentioned James Wan before, and I’m a huge fan of his. I’ve been wanting to work with him for a while. He’s a fellow Aussie, and yeah, we’re teamed up on a Van Helsing movie together, which I’m currently writing and intend to direct myself with James producing.”

He added, “But yeah, that’s still in motion. I can’t tell you much more than that, but I’m very, very excited about it!”

Universal released a Van Helsing film back in 2004 with Hugh Jackman playing the lead role with Kate Beckinsale playing Anna Valerious and Richard Roxburgh playing Count Vladislaus Dracula and Shuler Hensley playing Frankenstein’s Monster.

The film grossed $300.1 million at the global box office, but had a $170 million production budget.

The character of Van Helsing was created by Bram Stoker and first appeared in his 1897 Dracula novel. In the novel, John Seward describes Van Helsing as “a seemingly arbitrary man, this is because he knows what he is talking about better than anyone else. He is a philosopher and a metaphysician, and one of the most advanced scientists on his day, and he has, I believe, an absolutely open mind.”

Bram Stoker’s description through Seward’s point of view continued, “This, with an iron nerve, a temper of the ice-brook, and indomitable resolution, self-command, and toleration exalted from virtues to blessings, and the kindliest and truest heart that beats, these form his equipment for the noble work that he is doing for mankind, work both in theory and practice, for his views are as wide as his all-embracing sympathy.”

Van Helsing would encounter Dracula when he was contacted by John Seward to help him care for a mysterious illness affecting Lucy Westenra. Van Helsing discovers she is afflicted by vampirism and despite his various methods of keeping the disease at bay she eventually dies and then returns as a vampire. While Arthur Holmwood drove a stake through her heart, Van Helsing chopped her head off and put garlic in her mouth.

He would then work with Mina Harker Seward, and Quincey Morris in discovering Dracula’s plot to gobble up properties in London to create multiple safehouses for him. They eventually confront Dracula after he attacks Mina Harker and kills Renfield. They drive him away using sacramental bread and sacred items.

The group then uses Mina’s telepathic connection with Dracula to track him across London and eventually discover he plans to flee back to Transylvania. They track him down where Van Helsing eventually runs afoul of Dracula’s bride, but he eventually stakes all three of them.

He, Jonathan Harker, and Quincey Morris eventually track down Dracula’s coffin with Harker stabbing him in the throat while Morris impaled him in the heart.

Are you interested in seeing what Avery is cooking up for a Van Helsing film?

NEXT: Rumor: ‘The Batman’ Star Robert Pattinson In Talks To Lead Chloé Zhao’s Sci-Fi Western Take On ‘Dracula’