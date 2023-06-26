Disney Renews Activist Series ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ For Third Season

In a further doubling down on their promotion of ‘the message’ over quality entertainment, Disney has officially renewed the activism-centric The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder for a third season.

The House of Mouse confirmed the series’ continuation during a preview of their upcoming animated offerings given during the recent Annecy International Film Festival.

With this third season renewal, Louder and Prouder will surpass the total number of seasons produced as part of the original The Proud Family series. However, as the reboot produces less episodes per season than its predecessor, the original still stands at a higher total episode count.

Like with its first two seasons, this next run of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder of episodes will be overseen by original series creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith, as well as co-executive producers Ralph Farquhar and Calvin Brown, Jr.

Unfortunately, it is under their watch that the series – particularly its second season – has become a heavily-criticized political soapbox for radical left-wing ideologies.

For example, in the second season’s third episode, the series’ core cast of kids perform a slam poetry number espousing their Debate Team’s stance that the United States government should pay reparations to black people in order to apologize for once subjecting them to the practice of slavery.

“Slaves built this country,” the team at one point proclaims. “The descendants of slaves continue to build it, and we the descendants of slaves in America have earned reparations for their suffering and continue to earn reparations every moment we spend submerged in a systemic prejudice, racism, and white supremacy that America was founded with and still has not atoned for.”

Likewise, in the season’s tenth episode, the series’ resident ‘activist character’ – a title explicitly given to her by Disney themselves – Maya leads a Black Lives Matter protest demanding the removal of a statue depicting Smithsville’s founder due to his history as a slave owner.

Eventually, the town’s mayor, Wizard Kelly, calls on a squadron of riot police to arrest the protestors. In turn, the activists respond with a chant often heard at real-world BLM events: “We don’t see no riot here / Why are you in riot gear?”

As the officers move in to arrest the kids, Maya’s black father can even be told telling his white husband, “Do something with your white privilege!”

Notably, in response to criticism of this ‘Juneteenth’ episode, the aforementioned Smith would himself acknowledge that he and his team were “thrilled to have the opportunity to stoke the conversation”.

All episodes of The Proud Family and it’s sequel The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder are both available to stream on Disney+. As of this writing, no release date has been confirmed for the third season.

