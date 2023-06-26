Disney Reportedly Looking To Tap ‘Women Talking’ Director Sarah Polley For Live-Action Musical ‘Bambi’ Remake

Disney Reportedly Looking To Tap ‘Women Talking’ Director Sarah Polley For Live-Action Musical ‘Bambi’ Remake

Despite how the flopping of the live-action The Little Mermaid suggests that audiences are getting fed up with having their childhoods shamelessly milked for a cheap buck, Disney is reportedly moving full-steam ahead with a remake of their Academy Award-winning Bambi as recent reports claim that the House of Mouse may have found their top-pick to direct.

RELATED: ‘The Little Mermaid’ Declared “A Massive Flop For Disney” By Box Office Analyst

Like their previous Lion King and Jungle Book remakes, Disney’s live-action Bambi will seek to use photorealistic CGI to bring the House of Mouse’s 1923 adaptation of Felix Salten’s coming-of-age-novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods to a new generation of audiences.

Though the studio has kept official radio silence on the project since its initial announcement in 2020, a new report from Deadline suggests that the project may have officially found its director.

According to a number of the outlet’s insider sources, Disney is currently in talks with director Sarah Polley, whose film Women Talking took home the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the most recent Academy Awards, to helm Bambi.

Said sources have also indicated that the film will both be a musical and feature music from country-music star Kacey Musgraves.

Further, while Captain Marvel scriptwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet and The Magic Order scribe Lindsey Beer were originally slated to write Bambi‘s script, Deadline reports that Transparent writing team Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster have been responsible for the film’s most recent draft.

Additionally, Deadline’s sources suggested that Pinocchio producers Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz and Andrew Miano will serve in the same role for Bambi through their Depth of Field production company.

However, while Disney is apparently making moves regarding the film’s behind-the-scenes team, it seems Bambi is still a ways off from officially starting production.

As of writing, the film has been put essentially ‘on hold’ until the ongoing WGA writers strike reaches its eventual concclusion.

NEXT: Despite Film’s Box Office Failings, Disney Greenlights New ‘The Little Mermaid’ Animated Series Inspired By Live-Action Remake