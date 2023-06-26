While Elvis Presley fans were excited about the new teaser trailer for the biopic depicting the life of Priscilla Presley, the Presley Family Estate is criticizing the Sofia Coppola directed, produced, and written film for being a “cheap cash grab.”

Based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla dives into Elvis and Priscilla’s early romance starring Cailee Spaeny as the titular Priscilla Presley and Jacob Elordi as the King of Rock and Roll.

TMZ reports that multiple Presley family estate officials informed them that the upcoming Sofia Coppola film was allegedly “produced without the Presley Family Estate’s knowledge or consent.”

“It feels like a college movie,” one Presley Family Estate official told TMZ. “The set designs are just horrific, it’s not what Graceland looks like.”

While Presley Family Estate officials are livid about the upcoming biopic, Priscilla Presley herself praised Sofia Coppola’s project to TMZ.

“I am very excited to see the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola. She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work,” Presley told TMZ. “I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.”

In a statement to Page Six, an alleged Presley Family Estate insider responded to Priscilla Presley’s praises of the upcoming film and have accused her of seeing the movie as an easy cash grab.

“Everyone here was shocked when we read Priscilla’s release, she’s talking as if she hasn’t seen the movie and seen what a piece of garbage it is,” the source said. “This is just another example of Priscilla squeezing every dollar out of her relationship with Elvis and not caring about the ramifications.”

The film’s official synopsis states, “When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.”

“Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame,” it adds.

Priscilla is slated to open in theatres sometime in October of this year.

