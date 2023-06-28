Square Enix announced the both the physical and digital sales for their newly released Final Fantasy XVI game.

In a press release, Square Enix shared “the worldwide shipment and digital sales of the critically acclaimed action-RPG, Final Fantasy XVI, have exceeded three million copies since its launch on June 22 exclusively for PlayStation 5.”

For comparison, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring game last year sold 12 million copies within three weeks of the game’s release. The game had sold over 20 million copies by February 2023.

As another point of comparison, Hogwarts Legacy sold more than 12 million units and grossed $850 million in sales in its first two weeks.

However, of note both Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy were not exclusive to the PlayStation 5. Hogwarts Legacy initially released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Elden Ring released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and PC.

Final Fantasy XVI is described by Square Enix as “the first true action role-playing game (RPG) in the beloved series, combining a dynamic real-time action combat system and RPG features to provide an expansive and thrilling gameplay experience.”

The game puts players in the role of Clive Rosfield as they explore the realms of Valisthea, “a land blessed in the light of the Mothercrystals, and where peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions.”

The fate of the world is decided by Eikons, “mighty summoned beasts and their Dominants, men and women who have been blessed with the ability to call upon and wield them.”

Rosfield is the warrior known as the First Shield of Rosaria and he is sworn to protect his younger brother, Joshua, the Dominant of the Phoenix, Eikon of Fire. His journey sees him caught “in a great tragedy and swear revenge on the Dark Eikon known as Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity in its wake.”

As noted above the game is currently available for purchase having released on June 22nd exclusively for PlayStation 5.

What do you make of the game selling over 3 million copies in just a week since it’s been released?

