Titan Comics Announces New “Reimagined” Cthulhu Story ‘A Call To Cthulhu’

Titan Comics announced a brand new Cthulhu series title A Call To Cthulhu from writer and illustrator Norm Konyu.

In the press release, the publisher describes the story as “part comic book, part art book, part children’s storybook” that takes readers on a “fun irreverent trip through the classic stories of HP Lovecraft.”

The official solicitation states, “Even Cosmic Gods fear an unknown caller! When Cthulhu, the Great Old One, receives a phone call in the middle of the night, he is not prepared for the conversation that is about to take place.”

Creator Norm Konyu teased the series stating, “I’m really excited to get A Call to Cthulhu out to a wider audience with the help of Titan Comics. HP Lovecraft was a bit of a serious soul. So, after rediscovering his material many, many years after originally reading it, I had an enjoyable experience cooking his Cthulhu Mythos and other tales into an irreverent, pseudo-storybook. I hope readers enjoy the experience just as much!”

Author H.P. Lovecraft created Cthulhu in his short story The Call of Cthulu that was originally published in Weird Tales back in 1928.

The creature was described by Lovecraft in the short story as “a monster of vaguely anthropoid outline, but with an octopus-like head whose face was a mass of feelers, a scaly, rubbery-looking body, prodigious claws on hind and fore feet, and long, narrow wings behind.”

The hardcover book arrives on shelves on October 10, 2023. It is 48 pages in length and will retail for $12.99.

