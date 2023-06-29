The Mandalorian Executive Producer Rick Famuyiwa recently shared he believes Bo-Katan Kryze is the actual titular The Mandalorian character in the show’s third season.

Famuyiwa’s admission comes after he previously teased Bo-Katan was the actual Mandalorian in the series during an appearance at Star Wars Celebration back in April.

As reported by ScreenRant, Famuyiwa said, “I think now with Bo possessing the Darksaber, I know that there was a lot of expectations that might have shifted both in terms of what it meant for Din Djarin, but also for Bo and what does it mean? Who is the Mandalorian at this point? And so I think it could be anyone. And I think that’s what they’re trying to define in many ways, is what does that mean to be Mandalorian?”

However in another interview during Star Wars Celebration he indicated that the show was still about Din Djarin and Grogu.

He stated, “I think at the end of it, it’s always been about this core relationship with Din Djarin and Grogu. And I think we have just been trying to service that story. That story of this reluctant father figure and his child.”

Famuwiya continued, “And where that adventure has taken us has sort of pushed the show and pushed the boundaries of the show as that relationship has grown and Din Djarin has been on this journey to sort of do right by these decisions he’s made. It sort of forced us and put us in a position of having to make the show bigger and that’s taken us to different places.

“And this season is certainly a big example of that because now it ain’t just one Mando, it’s a lot of Mandos. And there’s a mommy,” he added.

However, in the first episode of the third season of the Disney Gallery – Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Famuyiwa says, “Bo in many respects this season is also The Mandalorian. ‘Cause it’s so much about her story, and her journey, and her, sort of, initial ideas of going back and bringing her people back together that got derailed after she lost the Darksaber.”

The show’s creator Jon Favreau would then add, “She earned her stripes in adventures that we’ve all seen. From nobility and she’s been part of Death Watch. She’s existed in many different contexts. And she’s also a character where there’s room for development.”

What do you make of Famuyiwa’s recent comments that Bo-Katan Kryze is also The Mandalorian in The Mandalorian?

