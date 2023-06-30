Another Rumor Claims Kathleen Kennedy “Is Now Gone From Lucasfilm”

Another rumor is making the rounds that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy “is now gone from Lucasfilm.”

This latest rumor comes from Twitter scooper ThwipT_ who writes, “I’m hearing Kathleen Kennedy is now gone from Lucasfilm.’

The scooper has been right on a number of previous scoops including Nicolas Cage appearing as Superman in The Flash film, that a Harry Potter TV series was in development at HBO Max, Andy Serkis would appear in Andor, and more.

Following this rumor, That Park Place investigative journalist Jonas J. Campbell relayed on the WDW Pro that sources informed him that “the word from Burbank is that it was very late night there. And that there are factions forming underneath Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, the head of Disney Studios, to say that there are two factions forming that are fighting over this exact issue whether it is marketing or the quality of the film.”

WDW Pro then posited, “It is our understanding based on this source and other sources that we have that Alan Bergman’s camp, they are no fan of Lucasfilm as it is currently constituted. The Bergman camp is not a fan of Kathleen Kennedy and is pushing potentially for Kathleen Kennedy to leave and leave soon.”

He continued, “We believe that Dana Walden is potentially in favor of Kennedy staying and in favor of this marketing be damned kind of approach where they say, ‘It was the commercials. It was the trailers. They did not do a good enough job explaining what this film was.'”

At the end of the video, WDW Pro did hedge, “We are waiting to see what happens. We do not have concrete evidence that Kathleen Kennedy is gone. But there is smoke. There is growing billows of smoke. And don’t be surprised, folks, if in a month, two months things are beginning to happen at a rapid pace. This cannot continue.”

These scoops or rumors come on the heels of YouTuber John Campea who claimed in November 2022 that a source informed him that Kennedy would be removed following the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Campea said, “This is what I have heard: I have heard that the decision to remove Kathy Kennedy has already been made and that she will be gone either sometime before or very, very, very shortly thereafter the release of Indiana Jones 5…”

He added, “Now, I want to be very, very clear here: I cannot independently say to you and confirm that this is a fact. I will say that one of the two people that have contacted me has a 1000% average on the things they’ve informed me of.”

WDW Pro at That Park Place had previously claimed in July 2022 that Kennedy would exit the company in late 2023 after the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

He wrote, “What I had been hearing for years is that Kathleen Kennedy wants to finish Indiana Jones 5 and she wants to continue having Star Wars influence.”

He later noted, “I think that Kathleen Kennedy may finally sunset her obligations at that point. It will likely be late 2023, and of course plenty can change between now and then.”

Making Star Wars’ Jason Ward also claimed Kennedy would exit the company following the fifth Indiana Jones film. A recap of Ward’s paywalled podcast was shared to Reddit by user Sidon_Ithano and it read in part, “Jason heard that Kathleen Kennedy will step down as LucasFilm president after Indiana Jones 5 but will still produce movies. Kevin Feige will run LucasFilm but will have separate divisions run by other people.”

What do you make of these new rumors that Kathleen Kennedy is gone from Lucasfilm and that Disney executives are splitting into factions to lay a blame game over the box office results for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

