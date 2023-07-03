‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Bombs At The Box Office, Only 9% Of Moviegoers Heard It Was Good From Friends And Family

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cratered during its opening weekend at the box office.

According to The-Numbers, the film only grossed $60 million domestically in its 3-day opening weekend and another $70 million internationally for a global gross of $130 million.

The film fell far short of box office projections. The-Numbers predicted the film would gross $73.8 million in its opening weekend.

It also fell short of Box Office Pro’s prediction of $70.3 million albeit the outlet did note their prediction range for the film was between $60 million and $77 million.

The film was also on the low end of Deadline’s projections and fell short of its global projections.

The outlet previously predicted the film would gross between $60 million and $65 million domestically on its way to a $140 million global opening.

Comparing the film to other Indiana Jones films, the movie failed to best the last film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. That film grossed $100.1 million in its opening weekend on its way to $317.1 million domestically and $786.6 million globally. It was also way back in 2008.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade also best Dial of Destiny when adjusting for inflation. Its $37 million opening back in 1989 translates to $90.8 million in 2023 dollars.

Temple of Doom’s $25.3 million opening in 1984 also trounced Dial of Destiny. In 2023 dollars that’s a $74.1 million opening.

As for why the film did so bad, it appears audiences did not like it despite an 88% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, which calls into question the reliability of the Fandango-owned website. Deadline reports that a Comscore/Screen Engine PostTrak exit poll reveals that “only 9% heard it was good from friends and family.”

The movie’s Cinema Score also came in at a paltry B+. For comparison Fast X also received a B+ and The Flash received a B.

The film also has a mediocre 6.9 weighted rating on IMDb.

Box office analyst OMB Reviews noted the box office haul is “abysmal. This is awful. This is absolute doom for them.”

He then shared, “Every Indiana Jones film including the not to be counted Crystal Skull made over a billion dollars when you adjust the numbers for inflation. Every single Indiana Jones film. This movie? At this point will be lucky to get to $400 million internationally. Meaning not only will it be the worst performing Indiana Jones film, but also it will be not just the biggest box office flop of the entire franchise, but possibly of the year maybe even the past several years.”

Later in the video, OMB Reviews predicts the film will barely get to $400 million worldwide following its opening weekend grosses. He then notes, “Even if it does get to $400 million that would mean this film would still be around a $250+ million loss. That is how bad this movie is doing.”

However, he notes $400 million worldwide could be a best case scenario, “If this film is only getting to or barely getting to $200 million domestic by that weekend that would mean a best case scenario would be $400 million.”

What do you make of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s opening weekend at the box office?

