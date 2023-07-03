‘Rivals’ Star Aidan Turner Reveals Disney Hired Two Intimacy Coordinators For Series: “We Have So Much Sex On Our Show”

‘Rivals’ Star Aidan Turner Reveals Disney Hired Two Intimacy Coordinators For Series: “We Have So Much Sex On Our Show”

Irish actor Aidan Star — known for his roles in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and Poldark — revealed the upcoming Disney original drama Rivals enlisted not one but two "intimacy coaches" for the sexually charged drama.

Based on Jilly Cooper’s provocative 1988 novel, the second entry in the author’s Rutshire Chronicles series follows the longstanding rivalry between ex-Olympian-turned Tory MP Rupert Campbell-Black and TV station controller Lord Tony Baddingham.

Initially announced by Disney in 2022, The Guardian reports the eight-episode Disney+ television adaptation is set to bring a 2020 lens to Cooper’s risqué 1988 book. Author Jilly Cooper and her literary agent Felicity Blunt will serve as executive producers on the show.

“Rivals is a joyously mischievous rollercoaster ride, steamy in its love stories and packed with larger-than-life characters.” Disney announced at the time.

“Yet beneath the spectacle and fun, the series brings a 2020s lens to the 1980s, offering a raw exploration of a complicated moment in British history when class, race, sex, wealth and sexual liberation meant that, for the very privileged few, there were no limits to what they could achieve,” the House of Mouse’s announcement further added.

During an interview with The Times UK, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey actor confessed that the large amount sexual content featured in Rivals pushed the house of mouse to enlist the assistance of two intimacy coaches.

When asked whether Rivals was fun to make, Turner declared, “I’ve never had more fun on any job in my entire life. I guess it’s the content of the show. It’s essentially so much fun.”

“We’re in the Cotswolds. Every day we’re in a different huge manor house somewhere, having garden parties,” he went on. “And it is that thing as well, which happens sometimes in shows — and I see it happening [here], though none of us have kind of admitted to it, but it’s definitely there — where there’s a slight methody thing happening.”

The Poldark star also claimed the cast had no problem getting down and dirty on set and expressed how much his desire for Disney to continue the wild raunchy ride in a second season, adding, “We’re all up for the party.”

“We went out the other night to the Ivy. We had a late night, lots of cocktails,” Turner said, before revealing, “We have so much sex on our show, we have to have two intimacy coaches. Two!”

