Marvel Star Anthony Mackie Spins Tall Tale In Attempt To Downplay Harrison Ford’s Presumed Red Hulk Transformation In ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

While most fans have already put two-and-two-together regarding the reason for Harrison Ford’s wearing of a completely-shredded pair of pants while on set for Captain America: Brave New World, his co-star Anthony Mackie is attempting to run defense in an ostensible attempt to keep a lid on what may be one of the film’s worst kept secrets.

Taking over the role of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s incarnation of General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross in the wake of the late William Hurt’s 2022 passing, Ford was first seen sporting his ragged clothes on June 6th, courtesy of a Brave New World set photo shared by Mackie via his personal Instagram.

Therein, the Han Solo actor can be seen speaking with Mackie, and while the film’s lead can be seen fully clad in his new Captain America uniform, Ford is conversely wearing nothing more than a nondescript black t-shirt and a tattered pair of black pants.

In light of the fact that, in the comics, the hard-lined father-in-law of Bruce Banner has spent the last 15 years fighting on behalf of his country as the Red Hulk, fans were quick to presume that Ford’s choice of fashion was an unplanned preview of his upcoming silver screen transformation.

This theory was given further credence by the confirmation that Ford would be reprising his role as Ross in the upcoming Thunderbolts film, as the good General has only ever been connected to the team of Marvel anti-heroes through his gamma-irradiated form.

Strangely, roughly a month after this set photo had already lit social media ablaze with speculation, Mackie would attempt to offer what can only be described as a a bit of ‘damage control’ regarding Ford’s assumed-to-be-incoming-but-as-of-yet-unconfirmed Hulk form.

Asked during a recent interview with ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian whether or not Ford’s less-than-perfect wardrobe may hint at a physical confrontation between Sam Wilson and the Red Hulk, Mackie denied that his co-star’s clothing choices had anything to do with the film.

“See, Harrison and I go way back,” the actor explained. “A lot of people don’t know this. This is our second time working together.”

“He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard,” Mackie then claimed. “Harrison, he’s a curmudgeon, so he goes, ‘Anthony, just give me the damned pants.’ And I was like, ‘Alright.’ So that’s all that was. He just needed some pants.”

Interestingly, Mackie is not the first of the pair to offer such a denial regarding Ford’s role in Captain America: Brave New World.

Asked during the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny press tour, “The eagle-eyed viewers noticed you were wearing ripped pants. Might we see Mr. Ford as the Red Hulk [in Captain America: Brave New World]?” by ComicBook.com’s Jamie Jirak, the veteran actor responded with a question of his own, inquiring “What is a Red Hulk?” before vaguely replying that this plotline “may or it may not” be included in the final film.

Harrison Ford asking, "What is a Red Hulk?" is just perfect. pic.twitter.com/SW6y4yKPnb — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) June 14, 2023

At current, Captain America: Brave New World is set to swoop into theaters on July 6th, 2024.

