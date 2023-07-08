‘Oppenheimer’ Actor Robert Downey Jr. Declares “Men Start Wars And The Entire Planet Should Be A Matriarchy”

Robert Downey Jr., who plays Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer film, recently declared he believes the entire planet should be a matriarchy after filming the movie.

In a recent interview about the upcoming film with the Associated Press, the outlet asked, “I was curious if you took away any, like, commentary on patriarchy and war?”

Downey Jr. responded, “Men start wars and the entire planet should be a matriarchy. But I’ve never changed position on that.

When asked if he already had that going into the film, he replied, “Well, this was just a triple confirmation.”

Erlier in the interview, Downey Jr. stated, “Context is so critical. The timing of the Manhattan project, the need for it, the deployment of it, necessary or not, you can read plenty of data that would support either. But regardless, the why can be debated, but the here we are now that’s the cold hard truth.”

“So being able to, under Chris Nolan’s direction, to kind of invite the audience to be involved in this meditation; it’s kind of — we all know the films of the last 50 years that have kind of been important in that way as well as entertaining and thrilling and just cool to watch. And I guess that’s the transcendent thing about certain films and I got to be in one, yeah.”

Downey added, “It’s arguable that we are less safe now than at the height of the Cold War. It’s a lot to take in, but I think that great films are meant to humble us to the point where we can have these sorts of dialogues to being with.”

Downey does not usually make bizarre comments like this unlike many of his peers. However, at the premiere of his Doolittle film he seemingly admitted to becoming a vegan.

While praising his wife and producer of the film Susan, he told Variety, “She is the greatest creative producer in the history of cinema. And I make faces for cash and chicken. Even though no, I’m off chicken now.”

His wife responded, “Not chicken anymore.”

Variety reported Downey retorted facetiously, “I’m going plant-based! For cash and legumes.”

Back in 2019 he also launched a company called The Footprint Coalition where he aims to clean up the planet with robotics and nanotechnology. During the announcement he described himself as a “one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus.”

Apparently part of cleaning up the planet is convincing people to eat bugs. The Footprint Coalition invested in French-farming startup Ÿnsect back in 2020. The company aims to “revolutionize the food chain which, literally, stars from the basics: insects and soil.”

The company’s founder Antoine Hubert also noted, “Ÿnsect isn’t just about insect farming: with climate change and increasing populations worldwide, we need to produce more food with less available land and fewer resources, so that we’re not clearing forests and emptying our oceans. We believe Ÿnsect can play a pivotal role in this global solution.”

Hubert also said that Downey’s investment would help the company convince people to eat bugs, “It could help us increase our visibility especially among younger people. [Downey Jr.] is so famous for his movies, and at the same time has a lot of humanity, using the money he has made from films to help clean up the planet.”

What do you make of Downey Jr. claiming the planet should be run by a matriarchy?

