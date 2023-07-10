Alita: Battle Angel producer and the director of Avatar: The Way of Water James Cameron recently confirmed that he’s working on multiple films in the Alita: Battle Angel franchise.

While speaking with Forbes about why he was selling his California ranch, Cameron revealed that all of his kids have grown up and are “all pretty much out on their own now.”

However, he went on to reveal that the ranch is also not located near his upcoming work locations for Avatar and Alita: Battle Angel. He explained, “And on Avatar, I’m working in Wellington and Los Angeles. And on the new Alita: Battle Angel films, I’ll be working in Austin, so it just didn’t make sense for us anymore.”

Cameron’s comments come after his fellow Alita: Battle Angel producer confirmed a sequel to the 2019 film was in development.

Landau told ScreenRant in April, “We’re working on it. I think what we’ve learned from Avatar is how much more facial nuance and subtlety that we can get into characters that we want to be emotional and emote that are humanoid.”

“Alita would not have been possible, but for what we did on Avatar. Avatar: Way of Water would not be what it is but what we did for Alita. And now let’s put that back and give it back to Alita. We’re talking to [director] Robert [Rodrigruez] and talking to [actress] Rosa [Salazar] and all is good,” he revealed.

Landau previously indicated there was a desire to return to the franchise during the December 2022 premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water.

He told Deadline, “Well, there’s a little film called Alita: Battle Angel that we’d love to circle back and do a sequel to. We’ve been talking to Robert [Rodriguez] about that and hopefully that comes to fruition.”

When asked how far away it was, he said, “Well, look, I never put a time frame on anything because you guys will hold it against me.”

Alita: Battle Angel earned $85.8 million at the domestic box office and another $316 million internationally for a global gross of $401.9 million. The film had a production budget of $170 million meaning it likely lost money for 20th Century Fox given the break even point was $425 million.

However, the film had solid DVD and Blu-ray sales. The-Numbers reports it sold $4.9 million in DVDs and $19.2 million in Blu-rays for a total of $24.2 million.

For comparison, last year’s The Batman film sold $3.4 million in DVD sales and another $12.4 million in Blu-ray sales for a total of $15.9 million. That film grossed $766 million globally.

Men in Black: International, which grossed $80 million domestically in 2019 and another $174.3 million internationally for a global gross of $254.3 million, only sold $12.8 million in DVD and Blu-ray sales.

The James Cameron produced Terminator: Dark Fate, which also released in 2019 grossed $62.2 million domestically and another $188.1 million internationally for a global gross of $250.3 million. The film sold $26.7 million in DVD and Blu-ray sales.

