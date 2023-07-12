‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ Returns To The Universal Century In New ‘Requiem for Vengeance’ CGI Animated Series

Just as Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury brings its latest season to a close, Bandai Namco Filmworks is hoping to keep the mecha hype rolling with the reveal of the franchise’s next animated entry, Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance.

Announced with a brief teaser video during the Bandai Namco Filmworks’s July 3rd Anime Expo panel, Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is a brand new animated series consisting of six thirty-minutes and focused “on the European front during the One Year War”.

Otherwise known as the Zeonic War for Independence, this conflict saw then budding revival of the Principality of Zeon attempt to establish themselves as an independent nation by engaging in all-out warfare against the Earth’s then ruling Federation government.

Recorded in the franchise’s canon as the first conflict of the core Universal Century timeline’s Principality of Zeon vs. Earth Federation War, this opening war is perhaps best remembered for playing host to the former group’s devastating dropping of the Side 2 space colony on Sydney, Australia.

As noted by Bandai Namco, Requiem for Vengeance will take place in the ending days of the One Year War, roughly 11 months after its opening salvo.

Further, in a departure from the franchise’s usual fare, the series will also be animated entirely in CGI with Unreal Engine 5.

In a video message published alongside the series’ announcement, director Erasmus Brosdau (The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition, Origin Zero) revealed that this new Gundam entry “will shed some more light onto the One Year War by focusing almost entirely on the Zeon’s side.”

Turning to the choice to animated the series exclusively with CGI, the director explained, “We want to show you the world of Gundam in the new and realistic look so that you can feel like you’re sitting in the ZAKU cockpit.”

“But we are also trying to push the technical aspects by creating this entire series using Unreal Engine, a software which allows us to create content much faster,” he concluded. “I can’t wait to show you much more so I hope you’re looking forward to future updates.

As of writing, Bandai Namco has yet to announce any sort of release window for Mobile Suit Gundam Requiem for Vengeance

