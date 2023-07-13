New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Clip Maligns Splinter, Depicts Him As An Anti-Human Bigot

Paramount Pictures released the first clip from Seth Rogen’s upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film and it depicts Master Splinter as an anti-human bigot.

The clips begins dramatically depicting the Turtles gearing up for what appears to be their first mission and then leaping over rooftops. However, it is quickly revealed that their mission is anything but serious. Rather, they have been tasked by Master Splinter to go grocery shopping.

After Michelangelo reads off the grocery list, Leonadro gives out assignments to each of his brothers on what they will get from the list. He then warns, “And remember, don’t let any humans see you. Because why?”

All of the turtles then recite an anti-human screed taught to them by Master Splinter, “Humans are the demon scum of the Earth. Avoid them. Don’t say hi. They lust to murder that which is different from them. To interact with them is to die.”

Leonardo then admits the screed is prejudiced, and proceeds to reveal it was taught to them by Splinter, “And, hey, I know that’s objectively prejudiced, but that’s what Dad taught us.”

The Turtles then share a number of pop culture references about different celebrities they think are cool such as Tom Brady, Beyoncé, and Drake. Leonardo adds, “Look, we all think humans are cool, but we got a job to do.”

This is not how Master Splinter views humans in nearly any depiction of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Going back to the original one-shot comic book issue Splinter describes his Master Hamato Yoshi as “beloved.”

He even describes his master as “the greatest Shadow Warrior of his clan.”

The book even depicts NYPD officers who arrive after the Turtles have beaten up a number of members of the Purple Dragon as “allies.” Leonardo says, “We don’t like to run from those who could be our allies, but they would not understand us.”

In the second issue, after Leonardo, Rafael, and Donatello rescue April O’Neil from a number of robotic dogs called Mousers created Baxter Stockman, Stockman decides ransom the city of New York for $20 million or he will topple one of the World Trade Center towers.

The deadline he set passes and the building comes crumbling down. Upon seeing this on the television, Splinter sends the Turtles and O’Neil to put a stop to Stockman and end his wanton destruction of New York City.

In the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from back in the 1990s, Splinter has been captured by Shredder and the Foot Clan. While tied up, Danny Pennington, a recruit of the Foot Clan, comes to speak with him.

Splinter tells him, “How can a face so young wear so many burdens? … Some say that the path from inner turmoil begins with a friendly ear. My ear is open if you care to use it.” He then proceeds to briefly converse with him about the problems he’s having with his father being too engrossed with his work to pay him any attention.

It’s not something you would do if you legitimately believed humans are demon scum.

What do you make of this latest clip from Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

