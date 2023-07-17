‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ Writer Cody Ziglar Claims He Received A Residual Check For $396

‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ Writer Cody Ziglar Claims He Received A Residual Check For $396

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law writer Cody Ziglar recently claimed that he received a residual check for the show for $396.

Ziglar’s revelation came in response to The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger’s recent comments with David Faber on CNBC’s Squawk Box while attending the Sun Valley Conference in Idaho.

During the interview, Iger was asked by Faber, “Speaking of content, we’re in the midst of a writer’s strike and very likely it would seem to have a actors’ strike. How is that going to impact things and what are your expectations there?”

Iger responded, “Well, I think it’s very disturbing to me. I, you know, we’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges that we’re facing and the recovery from Covid, which is ongoing, it’s not completely back.”

Iger continued, “This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption. I understand any labor organizations’ desire to work on the behalf behalf of its members to get, you know, the most compensation and to be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver.”

“We managed as an industry to negotiate a very good deal with the Directors Guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business,” he continued. “We wanted to do the same thing with the writers and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors. There’s a level of expectation that they have that is just not realistic and they are adding to a set of challenges that this business is already facing that is quite frankly very disruptive and dangerous.”

When asked why he believes the writers and actors are being unrealistic, Iger punted the question, “I can’t, I can’t answer that question. I, again, I respect their right and their desire to get as much as they possibly can in compensation for their people, You know, I completely respect that.”

“I’ve been around long enough to understand that dynamic and to appreciate it. But you also have to be realistic about the business environment and what this business can deliver. It is and has been a great business for all of these people and it will continue to be even through disruptive times. But, you know, being realistic, is imperative here,” he said.

Reacting to Variety’s coverage of Iger’s comments, Ziglar revealed the abysmal residual check he received from writing the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode “Ribbit and Rip It,” which featured Daredevil’s highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

While She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s per episode budget was $25 million, Disney only compensated the Emmy nominated writer a meager $396 residual on top of the undisclosed amount that he had already received for his staff work on the show.

“The residual check from my episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was $396,” Ziglar tweeted.

