‘Sound of Freedom’ Review: 2023’s Most Powerful Film The Media Tried To Bury And Discredit

The Walt Disney Company has thrown a lot of crap into movie theaters over the last several years but the one film that they didn’t want you to see was Sound of Freedom.

A movie that was shot in 2018 under the 20th Century Fox banner was shelved by Disney after the merger. In the years that followed, members of the media began to smear the credibility of Tim Ballard and his outfit Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), an anti-sex trafficking organization that has conducted multiple sting operations around the world.

Media outlets such as Vice News and Slate criticized the organization and questioned its legitimacy by trying to connect the organization to QAnon. The media sought to damage the credibility of Tim Ballard and his efforts to expose child sex trafficking around the world.

The media despised Operation Underground Railroad claiming that they were affecting “legitimate sex workers.” Child sex trafficking and child sex abuse is a global billion-dollar operation that is not just controlled by drug cartels, but an industry that is controlled by the most powerful people in the world.

A film that exposes the sexual abuse of children around the same time that Jeffrey Epstein, a mysterious billionaire with connections to an alleged pedophilia ring involving the world’s elite, wasn’t a good look for big media.

It is clear why people in high positions of power did not want anyone to watch this movie. Sound of Freedom is a film about special agent Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel) who works for Homeland Security scoping out child predators and bringing them to justice.

Ballard has arrested hundreds of pedophiles but after realizing that he hadn’t saved any of the child victims, he decides to change his approach and go after the children themselves. Ballard’s investigation leads him to a human trafficking ring operating between Honduras and Mexico, but Homeland Security doesn’t have jurisdiction over those countries.

Tim decides to find the missing children and bring them back home to their parents. As a result, Tim becomes embroiled in a dark and sinister world of child human trafficking leading him down a path that will put his faith and his will on the brink.

Sound of Freedom is one of the most important films to come out in the last couple of decades and it only scratches the surface of a much bigger problem. While the reality of these activities may be shocking and disturbing, the media doesn’t want anyone to know the people who funds and runs these types of endeavors.

This film forces the audience to accept the reality that they can no longer ignore. While it is not sexually explicit, much of the content of this movie is very hard to watch as it puts children in compromising positions.

It’s not the portrayals that make these scenes uncomfortable, it is the reality that this is happening to children every day in Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the United States of America. Many call this a faith-based movie but the faith comes from coming to terms with the evil in the world and knowing the way that you can fight pure evil is with pure goodness. “God’s children are not for sale.”

The Verdict

Sound of Freedom is the most powerful movie that you will watch this year. The acting is well done, the cinematography is stellar, and the most important aspect is that the heart that went into making this film is undeniable.

More heart than you can see for your average $300 million big-budget Disney movie that got propped up because they don’t want anyone to pay attention to this film. Sound of Freedom is destined to make you sick, to make you angry, and to make you cry but this film is the tip of the iceberg of a much bigger glacier.

If every major media organization in the world wants you to not watch something, that is exactly what you need to be watching.