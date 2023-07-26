Angel Studios, the distribution company behind Sound of Freedom, recently announced their international release dates for the film.

In a press release, Angel Studios’ Senior Vice President of Global Distribution Jared Geesey prefaced the release date announcements saying, “Since SOUND OF FREEDOM launched in the US, demand has been building around the world in dozens of regions and languages.”

He added, “Child trafficking is a global issue, and we hope to build on the incredible momentum here in the states and share the film’s powerful message worldwide.”

Not only will they be rolling the film out to numerous countries, but the press release also notes they plan to extend the power of their Pay It Forward program. Angel Studios explains their Pay It Forward program “is a purchase that benefits the production, but has no expectation of a monetary return. Instead, with the purchase of a PIF we offer certain perks which include the opportunity to help share the show with more people across the world.”

In the case of Sound of Freedom, they’ve deployed the program to allow individuals to purchase tickets for other people through their website. They note, “When you Pay it Forward to Sound of Freedom, you are covering the cost of actual movie tickets for someone who would not otherwise be able to see the film.”

As for the international release dates you can see them below:

August 18 – South Africa

August 24 – Australia/New Zealand

August 31 – Mexico

August 31 – Guatemala

August 31 – Honduras

August 31 – El Salvador

August 31 – Nicaragua

August 31 – Belize

August 31 – Panama

August 31 – Colombia

August 31 – Venezuela

August 31 – Argentina

August 31 – Uruguay

August 31 – Paraguay

August 31 – Bolivia

August 31 – Chile

August 31 – Peru

August 31 – Ecuador

August 31 – Costa Rica

September 1 – UK and Ireland

October 11 – Spain

More countries are being added weekly

Sound of Freedom is currently the 13th highest grossing film in the United States in 2023 with a total gross of $130.9 million. The film has currently grossed more than Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Evil Dead Rise, and Insidious: The Red Door.

If the film continues to perform well it could easily surpass Fast X, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Creed III, and possibly Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Sound of Freedom stars Jim Caviezel, Bill Camp, José Zúñiga, and Eduardo Verástegui. It is directed by Alejandro Monteverde.

The official description for the film states the movie “shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.”

What kind of international box office do you think Sound of Freedom will rake in?