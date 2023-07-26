‘Secret Invasion’ Continues MSheU Storytelling As Emilia Clarke’s G’iah Becomes Overpowered Super Skrull, Will Solve The Problems Men Created

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion Disney+ series continued the now tiresome MSheU storytelling where it not only revealed that Emilia Clarke becomes an overpowered version of a Super Skrull, but she also teams up with Olivia Colman’s Special Agent Sonya Falsworth to fix all the wrongs that Nick Fury and Talos brought about.

The series concludes with Emilia Clarke’s G’iah shapeshifting into Nick Fury and providing the Skrull leader Gravik with the Harvest.

In the series’ fifth episode, Fury explains to Colman’s Falsworth what the Harvest is, “Nearly every Avenger spilled blood in the Battle of Earth. Even Carol Danvers. In the aftermath, some were sent in to collect that DNA. Some with the ability to blend in. Nobody knew about them but me and the collectors, led by Gravik, which is probably where he got the idea for the Super Skrull machine.”

When Colman asks if he’s responsible for everything that is taking place, meaning the threat of nuclear war with Russia and the creation of a Super Skrull, Fury replies, “Yeah. Why do you think I came back?”

In the sixth and final episode, while Gravik determines whether the Harvest is pure and a computer readout reveals the number of individuals the sample contains: Ghost, Captain America, Corvus Glaive, Thanos, Outrider, Proxima Midnight, Captain Marvel, Abomination, Mantis, Cull Obsidian, Drax, Korg, Ebony Maw, Frost Beast, Hulk, Black Panther, Chitauri, Valkyrie, Thor Odinson, Gamora, Flora Colossus, and Winter Soldier.

Gravik then powers up the Super Skrull machine with both him and G’iah in it. G’iah is still posing as Nick Fury. The machine grants both of them increased abilities from the various individuals sampled.

A fight ensues with G’iah and Gravik using the various abilities they have acquired. In the end she defeats Gravik by using Mantis’ telepathic abilities to put Gravik to sleep and then blasts a giant hole in his chest with Carol Danvers’ light abilities.

However, before the fight even truly begins, G’iah taunts Gravik saying, “You’re flailing. You’re weak.” It’s an absurd line given he just became a Super Skrull, but it’s par for the course for the MSheU.

Following the conclusion of the fight, the fictional President of the United States Ritson, which was probably meant to be a Donald Trump stand-in, issues a public address stating, “We all witnessed the terror attack that was carried out on my motorcade earlier this week in England. The terrorists responsible were a shape-shifting alien-born species known as Skrulls.”

“That is why tonight I’m presenting to Congress for immediate emergency authorization, a bill that designates all off-world born species enemy combatants. We know who you are. We know how to find you. And we will kill every last one of you.”

Colman’s Falsworth then tracks down G’iah and proposes a deal. She says, “Your people need a leader. You’ll need resources to fight this war that Ritson has launched on your people and I can give them to you.”

When G’iah tells Falsworth, “My father entered into a deal like that. It didn’t end well,” Falsworth replies, “Yes, let’s be sure not to repeat the mistakes of Talos and Fury and leave love and friendship out of this. I will use you and you will use me and together we’ll make this planet safe for both our people.”

Following this, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury reveals that Ritson’s speech has encouraged vigilantes to hunt down Skrulls resulting in a ton of violence. Jackson lectures Ritson saying, “I was relieved too. Until I watched that hateful-ass speech you made. Putting things together was never gonna be easy. You took a bad situation and made it worse. That’s real one-term-President stuff.”

Fury continued, “But we have to act now. Before the hit squads you inspired kill off the Skrulls who still want to help us. Now you’ve got dumbass vigilantes killing innocent humans, too. When they’re not getting killed themselves. Call off your war.”

Rittson ends up rebuking Fury and telling him there’s only way it ends and that if Fury really cares about the Skrulls he’ll get them off the planet. Ironically, he then reveals to his wife, who is a Skrull, that the Kree want to negotiate for peace seemingly allowing for the Skrulls to leave.

The show ends like much of Marvel Studios’ recent films and shows have. The woman or women save the day, and the men are at fault. Not only does it push this message, but it includes cringe allegories on illegal immigration and easily noticeable emotional manipulation to try and indoctrinate the unsuspecting into them, the most obvious being they gave Fury a wife and she just so happens to be a Skrull.

Marvel Studios has completely lost the plot and fortunately most viewers have tuned out as well if reports from Nielsen and Samba TV are to be believed.

What do you make of Secret Invasion continuing the MSheU?

