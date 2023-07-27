Rumor: Law Firm Nelson and Murdock Will Not Return In Disney’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again,’ Nikki James Playing Race-Swapped Kirsten McDuffie

Rumor: Law Firm Nelson and Murdock Will Not Return In Disney’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again,’ Nikki James Playing Race-Swapped Kirsten McDuffie

A new rumor is claiming Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock will reportedly be working at a new law firm with a new partner in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

RELATED: Original ‘Daredevil’ Stuntman Says Marvel Studios “Told Every Person Working On That Show That They Don’t Want ‘Born Again’ To Look Anything Like The Netflix Series”

Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again is set to be a spiritual sequel to Netflix’s Daredevil with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio confirmed to be reprising their roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Marvel is reportedly going to great lengths to ensure that their upcoming Daredevil: Born Again has absolutely no connection with the hero’s previous Netflix series.

According to a reliable Marvel leaker CanWeGetSomeToast, Marvel’s approach will allegedly mean fans will say goodbye to the iconic law firm Nelson and Murdock which was renamed to Nelson, Murdock and Page in the third season.

Leaker CanWeGetSomeToast reported on Instagram that allegedly in Disney+’s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again “Matt Murdock and Kirsten McDuffie will be working together at his new firm: Murdock & Associates in Daredevil: Born Again. Nelson and Murdock is no more.”

“There’s a reason Matthew is so dripped out nowadays in those set photos,” they added. “Who else is excited for some court room drama?!”

Matt Murdock working at a new law firm seemingly confirms The Hollywood Reporter’s previous report that noted that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson would not be reprising their roles as Karen Page and fan favorite character Foggy Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again. However, the outlet did leave open that Karen Page and Foggy Nelson could be recast.

Given set photos that have been shared it appears that whether or not Page and Nelson return, Murdock will be working with a character played by Nikki James. CanWeGetSomeToast previously claimed that James’ character is Kirsten McDuffie. The Twitter user tweeted in April, “Sources from the set of Daredevil: Born Again have confirmed with me that Nikki James is playing Kirsten McDuffie.”

As of this writing, Marvel has not revealed any details on what role McDuffie will play in Daredevil: Born Again.

McDuffie was created back in 2011 by Mark Waid and Paolo Rivera. She was a new assistant D.A. who believed Matt Murdock was Daredevil, and even provided him with advice to carry on his vigilante work. She eventually became a romantic interest and the two dated.

By the end of Waid’s run on the book, Murdock outed himself as Daredevil, got disbarred in New York, and decided to move to San Francisco with McDuffie as his romantic interest. He eventually broke up with her during Charles Soule’s run on the book after the Purple Children using an advanced piece of technology to convince the entire world to forget that Murdock is Daredevil.

In June 2023, production on Daredevil: Born Again’s first season consisting of eighteen episodes was suspended indefinitely due to the WGA writers’ strike. As of this writing, it is unknown when filming will resume.

Daredevil is streaming on Disney+ and Daredevil: Born Again is currently scheduled to premiere on the streaming service in 2024.

What do you make of this rumor that Nelson, Murdock and Page is no more and that Nikki James appears to be playing a race-swapped Nikki James?

NEXT: ‘Daredevil’ Showrunner Steven DeKnight Claims Disney And Netflix Owe Him Unpaid Residual Checks