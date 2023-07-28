Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins Says A ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Sequel Is Possible But It Has To Be Cheaper

Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins Says A ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Sequel Is Possible But It Has To Be Cheaper

Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins has teased of a possibility for the underperforming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to get greenlit for a sequel.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves had a solid opening weekend at the box office until The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered the next week, causing the film to underperform throughout the rest of its theatrical run.

The movie barely managed to break even at the box office, making $208 million worldwide on a $150 million production budget, as per information collected by The Numbers.

Despite Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves‘ performing poorly, Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins believes a sequel may still be on the table, though acknowledging that some sacrifices will need to be made if this were to be the case.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to make it for less,” Robbins simply told Variety.

Interestingly, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Director John Francis Daley said the film was meant to be a standalone feature that was never intended to kick off neither a franchise nor a cinematic universe.

“It was never our intention when we came on board this film to make a franchise,” Daley told Polygon. “I think that would cloud our ability to focus entirely on the film at hand.”

He went on, “The cardinal mistake many studios make is to put the cart before the horse, where they start crafting a cinematic universe before they even make a good single film. So first and foremost for us was getting this right.”

Co-director Jonathan Goldstein, however, did reveal some of the elements that fans could expect to see in a potential Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves sequel if the studio gave it the green light.

“I think probably the owlbear would make a repeat appearance, because that’s certainly a favorite,” Goldstein told the outlet. “I think a lot of people on social media were hungry for a beholder, and they probably deserve a beholder if there’s a sequel.”

He added, “But beyond that, it’s all really just gonna come from what’s what’s the most compelling story to tell.”

What do you make of the Paramount Pictures CEO entertaining the idea of a Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves sequel? Let us know in the comments section down below.

