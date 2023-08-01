Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany Blasts Disney CEO Bob Iger Over His Criticism Of Hollywood Strikes: “It’s Outrageous The Amount Of Wealth That Is Not Shared With The People Who Actually Make The Show”

Like many of her fellow creatives, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany is unhappy with Hollywood’s current treatment of their writers and actors – a frustration which has only been exacerbated by Disney CEO Bob Iger’s recent blanket dismissal of the striker’s concerns.

Offering her thoughts regarding the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes from the picket line, the Marvel star opined to The Hollywood Reporter’s Caitlin Huston, “I have friends who have been doing this for 30 to 40 years and have lost their health care because the minimums are so relatively low, but wages have gone down, people’s quotes no longer stand for anything.”

“It’s just like we’ve been completely cast aside,” she added.

From there, Maslany was then asked for her thoughts on Iger’s recent declaration that he found the ongoing strikes to be “very disturbing”.

“There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic,” the recently-returned CEO told CNN reporter David Faber during the 2023 Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in July. “And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive.”

“It will have a very, very damaging effect on the whole business, and unfortunately, there’s huge collateral damage in the industry to people who are supportive services, and I could go on and on,” Iger continued. “It will affect the economy of different regions, even, because of the sheer size of the business. It’s a shame, it is really a shame.”

Presented by Huston with Iger’s statements, Maslany rebuked her former boss (and possibly current, though She-Hulk’s MCU future has yet to be confirmed), bluntly declaring “I think he’s completely out of touch.”

“He’s completely out of touch with the workers who make his shows happen, who make people watch these shows, who bring viewers to him and him money,” said the Orphan Black star. “Having worked on a Disney show, I know where people fall through the cracks and where people are taken advantage of and it’s outrageous the amount of wealth that is not shared with the people who actually make the show. That’s crew, cast, writers.”

Notably, Maslany is unsurprisingly far from the only MCU actor to have publicly approved of the simultaneous strikes.

Thunderbolts star Florence Pugh, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. lead Clark Gregg, Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani, and WandaVision’s Julian Hilliard (who played the Scarlet Witch’s hex magic-wielding son, Billy, in the series) have all offered some level of support and encouragement to their protesting peers.

“I feel like we are moving from the Great F–king Around into the Finding of Out,” wrote Gregg, referring to the studios’ refusal to acquiesce in any way to SAG-AFTRA or WAG’s demands.

