Box Office Analyst Predicts It’s Possible For ‘Barbie’ To Beat ‘Blue Beetle’ At Box Office, Says ‘Blue Beetle’ Will Be Another Flop For DC

Box Office Analyst Predicts It’s Possible For ‘Barbie’ To Beat ‘Blue Beetle’ At Box Office, Says ‘Blue Beetle’ Will Be Another Flop For DC

Box office analyst OMB Reviews recently shared his prediction that it could be possible for Barbie in its fifth weekend at the box office to beat Blue Beetle, which premieres this weekend.

In a recent video upload OMB Reviews predicted, “Based on the fact that there seems to be very little interest in this move, based on what I’ve seen on social media, I’m thinking closer to that $26 million maybe even that lower end of $22 [million]. And if it gets that lower end, if it gets that low end of $22 million you have the potential for Barbie to come in at the number one spot four weeks in a row.”

He added, “Now, again, it’s a lot harder the further that it gets out because, obviously, more and more people have seen it. There’s less and less people available to go watch the movie over a period of time. But it will be interesting to see where that movie ends up falling.”

RELATED: Further Confusing James Gunn’s DC Studios Plans, ‘Blue Beetle’ Director Angel Manuel Soto Confirms Film Has “Some References” To ‘Man of Steel’

OMB Reviews then shared his prediction, “So will we see Barbie finally lose to Blue Beetle? Right now, I would say it’s a toss-up. Again, it really depends on if the ‘walk-up’ numbers are as big as the so-called experts are saying or if it might be a little bit more of a normal showing and it gets closer to this $26 million. Again, if it ends up falling closer though to that $22 million minimum that Box Office Pro has, oh boy.

He continued, “It’s already gonna be bad enough trouble as it is if it comes into $26 million as that’s $4 million less than where Shazam 2 was. And, again, Shazam, this is a much more well known entity only made $132 million worldwide. The Flash, a much more well known entity made $268 [million].”

OMB Reviews then declared, “I don’t think it’s going to end very well for this movie. $120 million budget for Blue Beetle, it needs to make quite a bit to break even and I just do not see that happening.”

He concluded, “I’m seeing another flop here, ladies and gentlemen.”

RELATED: Angel Manuel Soto Doubles Down On Promoting ‘Blue Beetle’ With Identity Politics, Questions If It Was Possible To Have A Latino Superhero On A Times Square Billboard

OMB Reviews shared his analysis after examining opening weekend projections shared by both Deadline and Box Office Pro.

Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro shared that Blue Beetle is expected to gross between $28 million and $32 million in its opening weekend. He predicts the film will likely beat Barbie as he predicts the movie’s fifth weekend haul will only be between $22 million and $24 million.

D’Alessandro believes the movie “is overindexing with Latino and Hispanic audiences” and thus there is a hope “that there will be plenty of walk-up business.” He also noted the film will be shown in Imax theaters.

Over at Box Office Pro, Shawn Robbins predicts the film will only gross between $22 million and $32 million in its domestic opening weekend. Robbins also claims the movie has “potential to over-index among Hispanic families that could help Blue Beetle come in slightly above what have until recently been bearish tracking ranges.”

Robbins does note that Blue Beetle pre-sales “currently trail those of the Shazam! sequel” and that the film could face some competition from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem among families.

RELATED: ‘Blue Beetle’ Star Xolo Maridueña Puts Brakes On Character Joining James Gunn’s DCU, Film Needs To Perform At Box Office Now

At Variety, Rebecca Rubin predicted Blue Beetle will gross between $25 million and $32 million. She believes it will defeat Barbie as she noted the Greta Gerwig directed film is only expected to bring in between $17 million and $20 million in its fifth weekend.

However, what’s interesting about Variety’s report is that Rubin claims Blue Beetle cost $125 million to make rather than earlier estimates noting it cost $120 million. That means the film’s break even point increases from $300 million to $312.5 million.

What do you make of these Blue Beetle predictions? What are your predictions?

NEXT: ‘Blue Beetle’ Director Confirms Film Includes Themes Of Displacement, Colonialism, And Gentrification