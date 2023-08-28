Box Office Analyst Predicts ‘Blue Beetle’ To Be Another “Massive Flop” For Warner Bros., Predicts It Will Lose Around $100 Million

Box office analyst and movie critic OMB Reviews recently predicted Blue Beetle will be another “massive flop” for Warner Bros. following the film’s second weekend at the box office.

According to The-Numbers, Blue Beetle fell to the third highest grossing film in its second weekend behind Gran Turismo and Barbie. Not only did the film fall to third in its second weekend, but it also saw its box office grosses decline 51% compared to its first weekend.

The film only brought in $12.2 million in its second weekend compared to $25 million in its opening weekend. So far the film has only grossed $45.7 million domestically and another $35.5 million internationally with Mexico and Brazil being the top international markets. The film has grossed $2.7 million in Mexico and $2.2 million in Brazil.

Looking at these numbers, OMB Reviews states, “Now, Blue Beetle domestically, 49% drop from week one to week two. That’s not the worst drop off in the world. We have seen catastrophic drops for most superhero movies. They tend to drop in the 60s. The fact that this has only dropped 49% is definitely a positive sign.”

However, he noted, “That being said because its opening was as small as it was, right in that $30 million range and then this film’s only adding $12.7 million in its second weekend its domestic is only at $46. So it hasn’t even crossed $50 million. And based on the numbers that we’re seeing we’re not likely going to see this film crack $200 million worldwide.”

“But let’s just say Blue Beetle is not doing well for Warner Bros. It will likely end up being yet another massive flop for them,” he declared.

Later in his video, he predicted the film would lose around $100 million, “At $81.8 million [globally] after just two weeks of release this film probably gonna end up being $100 million flop.”

After discussing what the film’s production budget is, OMB Reviews noted that if the estimated production budget is somewhere around the $100 million mark rather than the original $120 million estimated, the film will still lose around $80 million. He said, “Even if it did only cost $100 million, it’s still going to end up being an $80 million+ flop. Just not good at all. Warner Bros. in dire straits there.”

The film appears that it will outperform Shazam! Fury of the Gods in the domestic market. The Zachary Levi led film had a better start with a $30.1 million domestic opening weekend, but its second weekend saw a 69% decline to $9.3 million.

Not only did Blue Beetle beat out Shazam! Fury of the Gods in its second weekend, but the film beat Shazam! 2 during the week leading up to the weekend. The only day Shazam! 2 best Blue Beetle was on the second Saturday.

However, the big difference between the two is that Shazam! Fury of the Gods had a larger international gross than domestic gross while the opposite is currently true for Blue Beetle.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods ended with $57.6 million domestically with $74.5 million internationally for a global gross of $132.1 million. As noted above, Blue Beetle currently has a higher domestic gross than international gross. Thus it might beat out Shazam! 2 domestically, but it might not outperform it internationally and globally.

OMB Reviews specifically predicts Blue Beetle will gross between $116.8 million and $163.6 million globally.

On the low end that’s below Shazam! Fury of the Gods. However, on the high end that’s higher. It all depends on how well Blue Beetle does in subsequent weekends and if it can have a strong stay in September.

What do you make of Blue Beetle’s box office returns and OMB Reviews’ analysis?

