‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes’ Director Says Rachel Zegler’s Lucy Gray Is Different From Katniss Because “She Wears Her Sexuality On Her Sleeve”

According to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes director Francis Lawrence, the biggest difference between core series protagonist Katniss and the prequel’s Lucy Gray is the fact that the latter is an extrovert who “wears her sexuality on her sleeve”.

Lawrence, who previously helmed all all three Hunger Games sequels, offered his take on the franchise’s two heroines during a promotional interview given to Empire Magazine for their upcoming October 2023 issue.

Speaking to the question of “Will people go see a new Hunger Games movie without Katniss?”, the director confidently asserted that the absence of the Jennifer Lawrence-portrayed archer would not be an issue because audiences would be intrigued by a new story focused on someone who was essentially the “Anti-Katniss”.



“Katniss was an introvert and a survivor,” explained Lawrence of the difference between the two characters. “She was quite quiet and stoic, you could almost say [she was] asexual. “Gray is the opposite. She wears her sexuality on her sleeve, [and] she really is a performer.”

In support of his take on the two heroines, the director pointed to not only how Katniss accepted the role of ‘rebellion figurehead’ solely out of necessity while Lucy volunteers herself to be front and center, but also the fact that the former chose to fight from afar with a bow while her predecessor opts to use her to advance her goals.

“She loves crowds,” he further detailed of Lucy, who will be brought to life in the upcoming film by Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler. “She knows how to play crowds and manipulate people.”

This is not the first time Lawrence has given such an assessment of Lucy’s character.

Speaking to the choice to cast Zegler as the film’s lead, the director told Lionsgate in June 2022, “Like everybody, I first saw Rachel Zegler in West Side Story, and like everybody, I knew I was watching a star who would command the screen for a generation.”

“Lucy Gray is a perfect match for her as an actress: the character is bold, independent and defiant, but also vulnerable, emotional and loving,” he added. “Rachel will make this character unforgettable.”

Set over 60 years prior to the story of Katniss, The Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes centers on a young Coriolanus Snow, long before his turn into the series’ main antagonist, as he finds himself assigned to coach District 12 tribute Lucy Gray for her appearance in the upcoming tenth Hunger Games.

After Lucy wins the games, it is eventually discovered that, unbeknownst to herself, she only did so with outside help from Snow. Faced with punishment, Snow accepts a position as a Peacekeeper, a decision which eventually leads him into direct conflict with Lucy, who seeks to escape from Panem and its cruel customs.

At current, the Zegler-led Hunger Games prequel is currently on track to offer itself up as tribute on November 17th.

