Gameplay Footage For ‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’ Looks Like It Needs A Lot Of Work As Combat Looks Extremely Rough

Gameplay Footage For ‘Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’ Looks Like It Needs A Lot Of Work As Combat Looks Extremely Rough

Focus Entertainment revealed new gameplay footage for their upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 video game and the combat looks a little rough.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a third-person action game that follows the story of the Space Marine Lieutenant Titus as he and his comrades unleash the might of the Empire against ravenous Tyranid hordes.

The gameplay trailer begins with Titus witnessing a number of the Cadian Guard being executed for seemingly deserting.

From there, Titus walks his way through a bombed out city before a number of spores invade a courtyard. Titus then picks up the pace and wades into battle laying down gunfire and tossing grenades as his fellow Space Marines dive into combat with their chainswords.

As Titus gets closer, he too pulls out his chainsword and begins tearing up the Tyranid hordes with each slash. He also levies blows with his sidearm in devastating combos. At one point we see him perform a devastating kill as he lifts up a Tyranid on his chainsword and then splits it in half with his left arm.

As all of this is playing out, it’s unclear what kind of damage Titus is taking from the Tyranids. The footage does not include an overlay at all. So one has no clue if the monsters are doing any damage to him.

The combat also feels very chaotic. At one point there are two Tyranids just kind of standing behind Titus not really attacking him. He then appears to do some kind of Force pull or a Tyranid leaps at him and he grabs it out of the air and kills it. After killing this one, Titus then turns his attention to the two Tyranids who were just lounging around and kills them.

After this a horde does indeed knock down Titus, but he quickly gets up as they surround him, and lays waste to the rest of the Tyranids in the courtyard while performing what appeared to be another unique kill.

One thing the footage does have going for it is a unique setting. The views of the war and the battle taking place definitely make one feel like a soldier in a much larger battle. The architecture is also well designed and one can imagine what the splendor of the city looked like before the Tyranids attacked.

It also provides an emotional element to the battle. It definitely appears that the Space Marines and Cadians are on their back foot and the Tyranids are advancing. There is a sense of desperation that you must achieve victory.

After showing off some more of the combat around Cadia, they also revealed another planet that Titus and his Space Marines would travel to.

The art design is definitely a standout from this gameplay footage. However, the actual combat was less than stellar and it appeared Saber Entertainment needs to significantly work on how the various Tyranid monsters engage with the player and the Space Marine forces. It just looked clunky and all too unrealistic.

We also did not get a good idea of what the narrative or story for the game is. The official description states, “Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes.

“Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war,” it concludes.

The game is expected to release sometime this winter, and is asking for players to sign up for the beta. Based on this gameplay footage I would not be surprised if the game was pushed back as it appears it still needs quite a bit of work before it’s ready for a release.

What did you make of this gameplay footage?

NEXT: