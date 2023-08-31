Prime Video Reportedly Scraps Sci-Fi Series ‘The Peripheral’ After One Season Due To WGA And SAG-AFTRA Strikes

A new report claims that Prime Video has scrapped a second season for the scif-fi series The Peripheral due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The Peripheral was based on the novel of the same name by William Gibson and starred Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy, and Austin Rising.

The series saw Moretz’s Flynne Fisher discover that her world is a peripheral or pocket universe created by humanity in the future to test various advanced technology. Fisher gets caught up in the politics of the future as separate factions vie for power and a mystery ensues as a key piece of technology is stolen. Not only does she have to navigate the political waters of the future, but she must also fight for her family and the existence of her alternate universe.

It was previously reported by Variety’s Joe Otterson that the series had been renewed back in February with Amazon Studios’ head of global television Vernon Sanders saying, “William’s mind-bending story in partnership with the brilliant minds of Scott and Jonathan and Lisa, produced an unforgettable journey for our global audience and we are thrilled with how they embraced the series.”

He added, “We look forward to extending our partnership with Warner Bros. and Kilter Films as this uniquely ambitious series continues to unfold.”

In a joint statement, executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan said, “We are thrilled to continue the journey into Season Two and delve deeper into the incredible world that Gibson created.”

“On behalf of Scott Smith, Vincenzo Natali, and the entire team, we’re grateful to our partners at Amazon and, most of all, to the fans,” they added.

The production company Kilter Films also confirmed the renewal writing on X, “we’re back baby, S2 coming to a stub near you!”

However, it appears the show has now been cancelled. Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva claims The Peripheral “will not be going forward with the previously ordered second season of its sci-fi drama.”

She adds, “According to sources, the cancellation stems from the length of the work stoppage due to the ongoing WGA strike, now in its 109th day, and the SAG-AFTRA strike, in Day 36, which have delayed production, creating large gaps between seasons and making shows miss their target release dates.”

Andreeva also notes that her sources informed her the series was supposed to go into production on its second season this year for a 2024 release.

While Andreeva claims the cancellation is due to the strikes, it comes a little less than two months after a report claimed Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy began questioning why the company’s production studio was spending so much on its original programming.

Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw reported, “Jassy is now trying to get a better handle on why specific shows cost what they do, based on conversations with more than a dozen different people who either work at Amazon or have worked with the company on projects.”

What do you make of The Peripheral getting reportedly cancelled at Prime Video?

