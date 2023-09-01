Bethesda’s upcoming Starfield game not only promotes the woke transgender ideology in its character creator, but it also features at least one transgender character in the game that players can interact with.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard confirmed the game would promote transgender ideology in its character creator back in November 2021.

During a Reddit AMA, Howard was asked about the game’s character creator to which he answered, “Really excited about what the team has done with character creation here. Including choosing background, skills, etc. You also can pick your pronoun (he, she, they) and we’ve recorded all the relevant dialogue to support that choice.”

While some might believe this isn’t really meaningful or try and claim it’s a science fiction game, this is clearly a promotion of transgender ideology.

Archbishop Alexander Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland, Oregon explains in A Catholic Response to Gender Identity Theory, “To some, supporting aspects of social transition may seem benign, even humane, such as using someone’s preferred pronouns and actively affirming his or her perceived gender.

“However, while well-intentioned, this kind of endorsement may help shepherd a young person on a path of unnecessary medicalization. Social transition is often the first step toward hormones and surgery,” he elaborates.

Archbishop Sample continues, “A 2020 survey of transgender and nonbinary youth found that 64% of respondents were either already receiving cross-sex hormones or desired to do so. Danish researchers who first used puberty blockers on gender dysphoric children found that social transition increased the likelihood that dysphoria would persist and result in medicalization.”

“Social transition can also include practices such as breast-binding and genital tucking, both of which have been shown to have adverse effects on physical health, like testicular torsion and reduced fertility in males, and abnormal lung function and back pain in females. Moreover, a 2020 study on the effects of social transition found that family and peer relations, but not social transition status, predicted psychological functioning. In other words, providing young people with love and social support need not be equated with endorsing the GAC model,” he concludes.

Not only does the game try to push transgender ideology by allowing players to select different pronouns than the sex of their characters, but it also features transgender characters in the game.

YouTuber Az at HeelvsBabyface discovered one such character while live-streaming the game as part of its Early Access release. Roughly 4 and half hours after booting up the game, he comes across a female character named Hadrian that tasks him with taking down a Terrormorph and restoring power to an outpost.

During his second livestream of the Early Access, he eventually returns to the planet Hadrian is located on. Hadrian provides some information about the terrormorphs and their connection to the UC before sending him on another mission.

After completing it and returning to the character, Hadrian tells him, “My relationship with the UC, it’s… more complicated than it might seem at first glance. The UC’s actually the only reason I’m here in the first place. I… am a clone. Of a man named Francois Sanon. One-time Fleet Admiral of the UC during the Colony War. Former head of the UC Navy. They called him ‘Vae Victis’ ‘Woe to the defeated’ in Old Earth Latin. A title he earned.”

Hadrian continues, “The program I was a part of, it was the UC’s attempt to create a new generation of military minds from one of their most respected tacticians. Secure the leadership of the UC military for generations to come.”

Interestingly, after a significant delay, without any kind of prompt from Az the character first asks the player, “Are you okay?” After an even longer delay, Hadrian says, “I just thought you deserved to know.”

Upon choosing a dialogue option, “You’re a clone? Of a man? How’s that work?” Hadrian answers, “A non-trivial amount of gene-editing. ‘Clone’ honestly isn’t even really the right term for our relationship, thanks to the amount of donor material that was required to bring me into this world.”

Hadrian continues, “He and I are different on more than a few levels. But there’s no denying the fact we’re inextricably linked.”

What do you make of Starfield promoting transgender ideology through their character creator and including transgender characters in the game?

