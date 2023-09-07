Netflix recently released their global top 10 chart for the week of August 28th to September 3rd and the live-action One Piece: Season 1 took the top spot.

Netflix reported the show racked up 140.1 million hours viewed and 18.5 million views in its first week. The series dropped all eight of its episodes on Thursday, August 31st. Netflix explains that a view is “the total hours viewed divided by the total runtime. Values are rounded to 100,000.”

RELATED: ‘One Piece’ Creator Eiichiro Oda Admits He Was Wary Of Manga’s Poor Live-Action Track Record: “I Acted As A Guard Dog To Ensure The Material Was Being Adapted In The Correct Way”

Netflix also reports the series placed in the top 10 in 93 countries, and was first in 46 of them.

However, the series did not take the top spot in the United States. It was still bested by Who is Erin Carter?: Limited Series.

RELATED: Netflix’s Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Showrunner Says The Most Important Lesson He Learned From Series Creator Eiichiro Oda Was “That Getting Too Far Away From The Source Material Was Not Going To Be Good In Anyway”

For comparison when the live-action Cowboy Bebop dropped its first season for the week of November 15 to November 21, the show only racked up 21.6 million hours viewed globally.

In its second week it would bring in 36.9 million hours. However, by its third week it had fallen to 15.2 million hours. It was no longer listed in the top 10 globally by its fourth week.

Looking at other popular series on Netflix, The Witcher: Season 3 only saw subscribers view the season for 73 million hours in its first week when it debuted in June. It did bring in 15.2 million views.

In its second week, hours viewed would decline to 66.5 million hours and views would drop to 13.8 million. In its third week, it dropped 32.1 million hours viewed and 8.3 million views. It garnered 20.1 million hours viewed in its fourth week and 4.2 million views.

RELATED: ‘One Piece’ Creator Eiichiro Oda Demanded Netflix Re-Shoot Numerous Scenes For Live Action Adaptation Because “They Weren’t Good Enough To Put Out Into The World”

Given the hours viewed in its first week, it’s possible that One Piece could be well on its way to becoming one of the most popular English-language TV shows on Netflix. The current Top 10 English TV shows on Netflix include Wednesday: Season 1, Stranger Things 4, Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Bridgerton: Season 1, The Queen’s Gambit: Limited Series, The Night Agent: Season 1, Stranger Things 3, Bridgerton: Season 2, The Witcher: Season 1, and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story currently has racked up 526.8 million hours viewed with a total of 81.3 million views.

If One Piece performs similar to The Witcher: Season 3, it would see a decline of 9% in its second week and bring in 127.4 million hours viewed. In two weeks it would have racked up 267.4 million hours viewed in just two weeks. That’s already over half of the hours viewed of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

However, it’s quite possible it might perform even better than The Witcher: Season 3 given the series reportedly has one of the best audience scores for a Netflix series on Rotten Tomatoes. It currently has a 96% Audience Score.

RELATED: Netflix’s Live-Action ‘One Piece’ EP Marty Adelstein Reflects On Failed ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Adaptation: “What We Learned Is That The Fans Are Expecting You To Be True To The Source Material”

The Witcher: Season 3 has an abysmal Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 19%.

What do you make of One Piece’s first week numbers from Netflix?

NEXT: Netflix’s Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Showrunner Reveals Eiichiro Oda Was Adamantly Against Any Romances Between The Straw Hats: “That’s A Hard No”