‘Stranger Things’ And ‘Deadpool 3’ Director Shawn Levy Provides Update On His Star Wars Film

‘Stranger Things’ And ‘Deadpool 3’ Director Shawn Levy Provides Update On His Star Wars Film

Stranger Things and Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy recently shared an update on his Star Wars film while attending the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

It was reported back in November 2022 by Deadline that Levy was working on a Star Wars film.

The outlet’s Mike Fleming Jr. and Justin Kroll reported, “Deadline can reveal that Shawn Levy is in talks to come aboard to develop to direct a Star Wars film.” They also noted he would begin work on this Star Wars film after completing Deadpool 3.

RELATED: After Three Years Taika Waititi Admits He Still Has Not Finished His Star Wars Script

The report did not provide any details about what the film might be about and Lucasfilm has not officially confirmed the film, but Levy did recently confirm he had indeed been working on it.

He told Collider at TIFF, “We were just starting the process of developing my movie, and the writer strike happened.”

“So we are in that holding pattern that so much of our industry is in,” he added.

That holding pattern might be longer than others given Deadpool 3’s production was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in July.

Deadline’s Zac Ntim reported at the time, “Production has paused on Deadpool 3 following SAG-AFTRA’s decision to move forward with strike action last night.”

RELATED: Despite Lucasfilm Claiming Dave Filoni Is George Lucas’ Apprentice, Lucas Said He Was Not Mentoring Anyone To Takeover Star Wars

There is also no end in sight for the strike at this point. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher recently claimed the two sides are not even meeting at the bargaining table.

She said during a press conference, “Sadly, the longer the AMPTP companies keep the entertainment industry shut down by refusing to come back to the bargaining table, the more risk there is for disrupting the progress that’s been made in terms of inclusive representation.”

Even if the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA are able to come to an agreement, it’s unclear what kind of priority Levy’s film would have at Lucasfilm. The company has a glut of projects supposedly in the works, but many of them have been in the works for years with nothing to show for.

Examples include Rian Johnson’s trilogy, Taika Waititi’s film, Patty Jenkins’ movie, and a Lando Disney+ series that is now reportedly a feature film. That doesn’t even include projects they’ve completely scrapped such as the series of films from Game of Thrones producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss or the recently scrapped Damon Lindelof movie.

What do you make of this update from Shawn Levy about his Star Wars film? Do you think it will ever see the light of day?

NEXT: Rumor: Upcoming ‘Ahsoka’ Episodes Expected To Introduce New Way Of Viewing And Using The Force