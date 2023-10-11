Scooper Claims To Reveal Original Plans For ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Before Marvel Studios Decided To Scrap It

A new rumor claims to reveal some of the original plans for the Daredevil: Born Again series Marvel Studios decided to crap the show and retool it with a new creative vision.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit reported that the show was being scrapped and reinvented writing, “Marvel quietly let go of head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman and also released the directors for the remainder of the season as part of a significant creative reboot of the series.”

Kit added, “Marvel plans to keep some scenes and episodes, though other serialized elements will be injected, with Corman and Ord becoming executive producers on the two-season series.”

He would also provide some details about the series, “Sources say that Corman and Ord crafted a legal procedural that did not resemble the Netflix version, known for its action and violence. Cox didn’t even show up in costume until the fourth episode.”

Now, a new scooper provides some additional information regarding why Matt Murdock did not don the Daredevil costume until the show’s fourth episode.

X user CanWeGetSomeToast claims, “Originally, Daredevil: Born Again had Matthew hang up the Devil’s cowl for over a year after failing to save Foggy…”

“Kingpin would’ve been Mayor, winning on a campaign of backing law enforcement while discouraging street level heroes like Punisher, Daredevil… and Spider-Man,” the scooper added.

When asked about Spider-Man’s involvement he explained, “He was just a mentioned in the speech Kingpin gave as he was sworn in as Mayor. Remember those set photos of the Kingpin in New York on New Years Eve? That was the speech.”

CanWeGetSomeToast also claimed that “the rework won’t be changing any of the principal cast” when asked if the Punisher would still be in the show.

The scooper has a track record of being accurate when it comes to Daredevil: Born Again. A scoop from April claiming that Nikki James would play Kirsten McDuffie was recently confirmed by a U.S. Copyright Office Public Records System search.

He claimed, “Sources from the set of Daredevil: Born Again have confirmed with me that Nikki James is playing Kirsten McDuffie.”

It was confirmed via a copyright registration search for Daredevil: Born Again, which shared a cast list for the series and noted that Nikki James was playing McDuffie.

Daredevil seems to be delayed to 2025! pic.twitter.com/2cQDRYT5yj — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) October 6, 2023

As for Murdock giving up the Daredevil suit, that is in line with the original comics written by Frank Miller and illustrated by David Mazzuchelli in the pages of Daredevil #226-233.

Kingpin discovers that Matt Murdock is indeed Daredevil after Karen Page betrays him. He then proceeds to systematically destroy his life through a careful web. As Kingpin’s plan begins to erode Murdock’s life including the loss of his law license, his activities as Daredevil become even more violent.

However, the loss of his suit occurs after Kingpin blows up his apartment complex with his suit inside it. Murdock descends into a depression and begins contemplating murdering Kingpin. Eventually he decides to confront Kingpin and is utterly destroyed. Fortunately, he survives due to Kingpin wanting to ensure that no investigation would be launched into his death.

After being nursed back to health and preventing a Daredevil imposter from killing Foggy Nelson as well as rescuing Karen Page from a gangster named Paulo, Murdock puts the suit back on and begins his quest for justice by facing off against Nuke.

Of note, Nelson is not killed and his death is not what leads to Murdock descending into a depression. It is the machinations of Kingpin along with Murdock’s own ego.

What do you make of this rumor alleging what Marvel Studios originally had planned for Daredevil: Born Again?

