‘Ahsoka’ Finale Viewership Data Claims It Lost Nearly A Third Of Its Audience, Down Over 40% Compared To ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Finale

Newly released viewership data for Dave Filoni’s Ahsoka series reveals that the show lost nearly a third of its audience since its premiere episode.

Samba TV recently shared that the series finale for Ahsoka only drew in 863,000 US households over a six day period following its release.

The company posted on X, “The finale of Ahsoka landed on Disney+ last week to 863k US households watching. Older millennials tuned in at the highest rate to watch whether Thrawn made it off Peridea.”

This is down 337,000 US households compared to the show’s premiere viewership data from Samba TV. The company reported the show brought in 1.2 million US households when the first episode premiered back in August.

That’s a decline of nearly a third of its audience, specifically 28%.

The Ahsoka finale viewership is also significantly down from The Mandalorian Season 3 finale. According to Samba TV, The Mandalorian Season 3 concluded with 1.4 million US households tuning in to watch in its first five days on Disney+.

That’s a decline of over half a million households. More specifically, it is a loss of 537,000 households. That’s a decline of 38%.

Not only did Ahsoka seemingly lose a third of its viewership from its premiere to its finale and performed significantly worse compared to The Mandalorian Season 3, but analyst Valliant Renegade also pointed to Samba TV’s assertion that the show’s core audience was older millennials.

He explained why this data point is significant, “Older millennials tuned in at the highest rate that should have some alarms bell going off. Those older millennials they are referring to are the ones that grew up with the prequel trilogies. Guys like me, the Gen Xers were still into the prequels when they came out. But we were largely in our 20s at that point. Our experience growing up was far more closely tied to George Lucas’ original trilogy as well as the merchandise purchases that we made by the billions.”

“But the problem is that where’s all the younger demographic? Disney doesn’t seem to be pulling them in. That means their audience is not only shrinking, but seems to be aging out,” he asserted.

“The true power and wealth of Star Wars always lay in the fact that it would continue to cross generational lines,” he stated. “You had everybody back from older Americans that were born during the Great Depression to the Baby Boomers to the Gen Xers and yes even the Millennials got into the Star Wars which drove them to the prequels although they weren’t really adults yet.”

“But if now we’re to believe Samba TV’s measurement system here then that means the generations behind the Millennials those in maybe Gen Z, well, they’re not showing up. And if that’s true that means that Disney has broken the chain of Star Wars from generation to generation,” Valliant Renegade said.

“But even with that, where are the Gen Xers? They’re obviously not watching this show. They’re the ones like me and so many others in my generation that feel like Disney has just abandoned us all together. There’s nothing out there from Disney Star Wars that is appealing to us. And we’re the generation that made Star Wars the biggest multi-billion intellectual property that ever was,” he opined.

What do you make of this decline in viewership for Ahsoka?

