New Michael Myers ‘Halloween’ TV And Film Universe In The Works From Miramax Television

Miramax Television reportedly won a bidding war to acquire the rights for the Halloween franchise and the company plans to launch a TV and film universe with it.

According to Nellie Andreeva at Deadline, “Miramax Television has signed a wide-ranging deal with Trancas to develop and co-produce a Halloween TV series, which also includes a first-look agreement on other television projects for the international marketplace.”

While they have secured the rights for a Halloween television series, the idea is to create a film and TV universe.

Miramax Head of Global TV Marc Helwig, who will be overseeing the new Halloween series in collaboration with Trancas International Films’ Malek Akkad, stated, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring Halloween to television.”

“We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans,” he added.

Akkad also stated, “Trancas International Films is extremely enthused to be expanding our long-standing relationship with Miramax, and we look forward to working with Marc Helwig and the entire team in creating this new chapter.”

The Halloween franchise began on the big screen back in 1978 with John Carpenter’s Halloween that saw convict Michael Myers escape from a mental hospital and haunt the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois where he comes against Laurie Strode and Dr. Samuel Loomis.

The franchise includes 13 feature films, and was recently revived in 2018 with a trilogy films acting as a direct sequel to the original one. That film also titled Halloween, saw Jamie Lee Curtis reprise her role as Laurie Strode as she once again has to confront Michael Myers.

According to The-Numbers, the film grossed $255.4 million globally on just a $10 million production budget.

The film’s success would see the creation of a trilogy with Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Halloween Kills grossed $130.8 million globally on a $20 million production in 2021 while Halloween Ends brought in $105.3 million globally on a $20 million budget in 2022.

The entire 13 film franchise has grossed $855.1 million globally without factoring in inflation.

Are you interested in a Halloween TV series? What about a Halloween film and TV universe?

