The Daily Wire Steps Into The Ring Against Disney, Announces ‘Snow White And The Evil Queen’ Live-Action Film Starring YouTuber Brett Cooper

In putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to the ongoing culture war, The D

aily Wire has officially thrown down the challenge glove to Disney and announced Snow White And The Evil Queen their own live-action, more source-material accurate adaptation of the classic fairy tale.

This new project was first unveiled by The Daily Wire’s co-CEO Jeremy Boreing, who is currently taking a leave of absence from his position to direct the company’s upcoming The Pendragon Cycle fantasy television series, on October 16th – otherwise known as the 100th anniversary of Disney’s existence.

Speaking in a pre-recorded message set from the set of the aforementioned series, Boreing began by announcing that, in direct response to Disney’s continuing attempt to distance themselves from conservative values, the company would launching Bentkey, their own kids entertainment production arm.

“It’s been just a little over one year since Disney, the most powerful entertainment company in the world, got caught saying the quiet part out loud,” said Boreing. “Namely that they were using their brand, a brand parents had been trusting with their children for generations, to indoctrinate those children into the LGBTQIA cult.”

Referencing previously-leaked footage from March 2022 in which Disney’s Television Animation producer Latoya Raveneau can be seen speaking to her ideological content aims, the co-CEO continued, “In a leaked video, one of Disney’s executive producers said she’s implementing a quote, ‘Not at all secret gay agenda’ and is regularly adding queerness to her kids shows.”

SCOOP: I've obtained video from inside Disney's all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and is regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

“And it’s not just the queerness Disney is promoting,” he added. “In the show Proud Family [Louder and Prouder], Disney stirs racial division with songs like ‘Slaves Built This Country, where kids rap about descendants of slaves earning reparations for every minute they spend submermerged in ‘systematic prejudice, racism and, white supremacy’ Walt Disney loved America the company he

founded thinks America is systemically racist.”

Turning his attentions away from the House of Mouse’s actual products, Boreing further explained of the reasons behind this new children’s endeavor, “Beyond just their content Disney as a corporation pushes all the worst excesses of the woke left paying for its employees to travel for abortions, promoting ‘anti-racism’ indoctrination of its employees, and going to war on behalf of radical left-wing social policy in Florida. It would be impossible to overstate just how big a loss this is for Americans who believe in basic reality. Disney controls the greatest content library ever created, their cultural reach particularly with children is beyond anything that’s ever existed.”

To this end, Boreing concluded his reveal of Bentkey’s operation by taking a moment “to announce today that company’s first live-action feature film.”

“It’s a story about a princess and a prince, about beauty and vanity, about love and its power to raise us from death to life,” he told viewers. “It’s our own adaptation of an ancient fairy tale. It’s coming in 2024, and it’s called…”

At that moment, Boreing was thematically interrupted by a hard cut to the first teaser trailer for Snow White and the Evil.

Featuring a brief montage of wilderness shots accompanied a breathy, female-sung melody featuring the lyrics, “Once upon a time, in time a prince would come, once upon a time, but now that time is gone,” the trailer eventually ends with the reveal that the mysterious singer and the film’s version of Snow White, as be portrayed by none other than the eponymous host of The Daily Wire’s The Comments Section With Brett Cooper, YouTuber Brett Cooper.

Speaking to The Daily Wire, Cooper said of the project, “I was raised on the original Grimms’ Fairy Tales, so I’m thrilled that we’re bringing this iconic story to life for the next generation!”

“Snow White is such a beautiful character, and I’m honored to be playing her,” she added. “Like all the best fairy tales, this is a story with timeless values, like love, friendship, and kindness, and I can’t wait to share them.”

As of writing, the film is currently set to release sometime in 2024. However, whether or not it will comes before or after Disney’s March release of Snow White remains to be confirmed.

