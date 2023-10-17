In light of The Maker’s success at restoring Earth-1610 to its proper spot in the publisher’s multiverse in the pages of Ultimate Invasion, Marvel Comics has officially unveiled the first three titles set to lead the upcoming reboot of their Ultimate imprint.

RELATED: Marvel Comics Writer Dan Slott Defends Zeb Wells’ Abysmal ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ Run: “Storytellers Have To Take Risks And Try Things That Haven’t Been Done With That Character Before”

As seen at the conclusion to the aforementioned event series, thanks to the intervention of Howard Stark – otherwise known as the Kang the Conqueror of the 1610 – the Ultimate universe has finally been freed of The Makers’ self-indulgent machinations, its destiny finally its own to choose for the first time since its recent rebirth at the villain’s hands.

In light of this new frontier, Marvel Comics took the stage at their Next Big Thing panel during New York City Comic Con 2024 to further inform readers as to just what’s in store for the revived continuity line.

Per the publisher, the 1610’s new lease on life kicks off in September with the release of Ultimate Invasion creative duo Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch’s Ultimate Universe #1, a one-shot “packed with previews and insights of what’s to come”.

RELATED: Mark Millar: Marvel, DC, And Independent Comics Only Make Up 9% Of Comic Book Market In North America

From there, January will see the release of Hickman and noted Daredevil Vol. 6 artist Marco Checchetto’s take on Ultimate Spider-Man.

Teasing the book’s contents to NYCC attendees, Hickman asserted, “ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN is a book I never thought I’d be writing. It’s a bit of a Peter B. Parker situation…”

Interestingly, in the above teaser trailer for the new Ultimate line, Marvel hinted that this new Ultimate Spider-Man book may also feature a supporting cast consisting of a symbiote-suit clad Spider-Man, Miguel O’Hara’s Spider-Man 2099, and the original Scarlet Spider himself – completely devoid of any Chasm-related nonsense – Ben Reilly.

In light of these visual cameos, as well as Hickman’s explicit mention of ‘Peter B. Parker’ – a moniker ever only used in reference to the older version of the original web-slinger featured in the Spider-Verse series of films – it seems there’s a good chance that this new series will stand to either set-up or serve as synergy to the third and final film in the animated trilogy.

Next up is February’s Ultimate Black Panther, as helmed by Blade Vol. 5 writer and former The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1 artist Stefano Caselli, which will see the esteemed African king fighting back against the expansionist hopes of his neighbors, the royal pair of Khonshu and Ra, otherwise known collectively as Moon Knight.

“I was invigorated by this opportunity because in addition to my immense respect for Jonathan Hickman’s detailed storytelling, the idea of shepherding this bold new take on Black Panther in this event gives me a platform to do the kind of broad, epic, storytelling I’ve always wanted to do in comics,” beamed Hill while speaking to Marvel in promotion of the series.”

Noting that his own creative influences on the series “range from the history of BLACK PANTHER comics to Ryan Coogler’s incredible work with the recent films, to Frank Herbert’s worldbuilding capacity of Dune,” Hill concluded, “This is something people won’t expect, in the best of ways, and full credit to Marvel and editors Wil Moss and Michelle Marchese for bringing this creative possibility to me.”

Finally, March will herald the arrival of Ultimate X-Men, which will be handled exclusively by arguably one of the publisher’s best and currently-working talents, Peach Momoko, and focus on Hisako Ichiki – perhaps better known in the 616 by her team codename Armor – as she grapples with both her burgeoning mutant powers and their connection to the Japanese legends of old.

“I am very honored to be a part of the new Ultimate Universe,” expressed Momoko during an interview with Marvel. “I am very careful in delivering the unique X-Men mutant elements while still being true to my vision and voice.”

“I am also very proud (and surprised) that I was given enough freedom from C.B. Cebulski and Jonathan Hickman to create a brand-new X-Men character,” she added.

Curiously, Momoko concluded her brief statement by seemingly hinting that her upcoming Ultimate X-Men may share some connection with her previous Japanese-folklore inspired takes on Marvel’s roster of heroes, as featured in her previous Demon Days miniseries.

“It might not be the normal portrayal of a super hero,” she concluded, “but I am excited to introduce everyone to a new chapter to my Momoko-verse.”

NEXT: Comic Book Store Pulp 716 Reports Dying Numbers For Marvel’s Mutant Titles: “About 58% Of Our X-Men Subscribers Have Canceled Their X Book Subscriptions In The Past Year”