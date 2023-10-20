‘Chuck Dixon’s Conan’ To Be Developed Into RPG Sourcebook

Comic book legend Chuck Dixon, the creator of Bane, will see his recently released Chuck Dixon’s Conan novels get developed into a new RPG sourcebook.

Chuck Dixon’s Conan world was introduced to readers in Castalia House’s The Siege of the Black Citadel. Dixon recently expanded the world in Caravan of the Damned and plans to continue his exploration of the character and the world in The Pit of the Blind God, which is expected to be published by Castalia House sometime next year.

The first novel saw Conan participate in the siege of the Black Citadel, a towering fortress that is the key to a civil war between the mad emperor Strabonus and his cousin Prince Xathomidas. Conan has to navigate the politics of Xathomidas’ war camp while also seeking to find a weak point into the citadel.

The giant warrior also hatches up his own plan to enrich himself and his company, while taking on the fortified enemy, an horrific creation conjured from dark magic, and more.

In the second novel, Caravan of the Damned, Conan and his group of savage mercenaries prey upon the caravans of the Zuagir. However, taking possession of the riches intended for King Zamora including a beautiful princess, the Cimmerian is hunted by the King’s elite soldiers through the desert.

But Conan doesn’t just have to worry about the soldiers pursuing him, there are horrors that might make even Conan balk lying deep within the desert.

The new RPG sourcebook is being created by Autarch LLC and will use the company’s upcoming Adventurer Conqueror King System Imperial Imprint (ACKS II), the second edition of the company’s role-playing game.

Lead designer Alexander Macris stated, “Conan is the archetype of the adventurer who becomes a king. He doesn’t just ‘level up’ — he takes power and rules. Only ACKS II can offer an RPG experience with the depth and breadth to advance from savage swordsman to conqueror who treads the jeweled thrones of the earth under your sandaled feet.”

A Kickstarter for the ACKS II system is expected to launch on October 24h.

The campaign will allow backers to secure a three-volume set of polyurethane leather hardbacks. Backers will also be invited to participate in the development and playtesting of Chuck Dixon’s Conan sourcebook with early access to rules drafts, sessions reports, and art.

The original Adventurer Conqueror King System RPG is highly rated on DriveThruRPG with a 4.4 out of 5 stars from users. The sourcebook touts the ability to roleplay in a “framework for epic fantasy campaigns with a sweeping scope.”

To that end, players have the option to take on 12 different classes including fighter, mage, thief, cleric, assassin, bard, bladedancer, explorer, dwarven craftpriest, dwarven vaultguard, elven nightblade, and elven spellsword. Characters are also customizable using the book’s optional proficiency system.

Along with the ability to take on 12 different classes, you also have the ability to participate in a fully fleshed out economy that involves buying, selling, and trading common merchandise. Players also have the option to construct strongholds and build kingdoms, manage a thieves guild, build a wizard’s sanctum, and more.

Do you plan on getting your hands on Adventurer Conqueror King System Imperial Imprint (ACKS II) and playtesting the Conan sourcebook?

